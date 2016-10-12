Trump claws his way back through debate

By Julie Pace and Lisa Lerer / AP, WASHINGTON

It was a presidential debate, wounded animal edition.

Bleeding supporters and running out of time, Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump fought and clawed his way through his second debate with his Democratic rival, Hillary Rodham Clinton.

In the process, he gave his base of die-hard supporters the performance they have long wanted, but offered little for the broader audience of Americans still resistant to a Trump presidency.

In a 90-minute encounter filled with insults and interruptions, Trump employed every tactic available to try to move past the campaign-rocking video that had sent his bid into freefall 48 hours earlier.

He showed little contrition and no restraint. He diverted attention to the sex scandals in former US president Bill Clinton’s past. He went stunningly personal, claiming to see “tremendous hate” in his opponent’s heart, referring to her as “the devil” and a liar, and declaring that, if elected, he would put her in jail.

His maneuvering spared no one — not even his Republican vice presidential nominee or his own party.

“I am so disappointed in congressmen, including Republicans, for allowing this to happen,” Trump said, criticizing Republican lawmakers for their handling of the investigation into Clinton’s handling of classified e-mail.

The performance was a vivid display of what has made Trump an unstoppable force in US politics for 15 months. The New York businessman gave voice to long marginalized complaints about the Clintons. He showed he would not be cowed by the crisis or restrained by the conventional norms of civility.

Republicans hoping their badly damaged nominee might take himself out of the race were reminded they should not hold their breath.

Clinton met Trump’s wrath with dismissive smiles and eye rolls.

She began the debate in St Louis, Missouri, quoting first lady Michelle Obama: “When they go low, you go high.”

When Trump repeatedly interrupted her, Clinton chose not to protest — hoping to let her opponent hang himself with his words.

However, her strategy was arguably less effective than in their first outing. When the conversation turned to taxes, Washington politics culture or Clinton’s handling of classified e-mail as secretary of state, Trump was able to land some punches and build some momentum.

“I say it all the time. She talks about healthcare. Why didn’t she do something about it? She talks about taxes. Why didn’t she do something about it?” he said. “With her, it’s all talk and no action.”

Trump was unapologetic about his own tax record. He acknowledged for the first time that he had avoided paying personal federal income taxes for years.

Asked if he would say how many years he had avoided paying taxes, he replied: “No.”

For debate watchers not primed for the battle by conservative radio and media, it was hard to see what new — on either policy or personal trust — Trump presented.

His campaign was already trailing badly with women voters before the video, in which he can be heard describing predatory groping of women. Winning over those voters likely begins with a moment of uncharacteristic humility or candor.

However, Trump’s dismissive remarks on the episode on Sunday — “Certainly I’m not proud of it, but this is locker-room talk” — changed little from the statement he gave on Friday night, even though several Republican leaders deemed it insufficient then and publicly abandoned his campaign.