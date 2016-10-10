Convention key to virtuous cycle for conservation in rural areas

By Arancha Gonzalez and John Scanlon

Poor and rural people around the world rely on plants and animals for shelter, food, income and medicine. In fact, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals on sustainable ecosystems acknowledge many developing societies’ close relationship with nature when it calls for increased “capacity of local communities to pursue sustainable livelihood opportunities.” However, how is this to be achieved?

The 1975 Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora provides a viable framework for reducing poverty while also conserving nature. It regulates the harvesting and exchange of more than 35,000 wildlife species across a range of locales.

Nature has been described as the “GDP of the poor.” The convention framework, combined with strong national conservation policies, can simultaneously protect wild species and benefit poor, rural and indigenous people, by encouraging countries and communities to adopt sound environmental management plans.

For example, under the convention, Peruvian Andes communities shear the vicuna for its fine wool, which they sell to the luxury fashion industry in other parts of the world. Cameroonians collect African cherry bark for export to European pharmaceutical companies. And people on the Tibetan Plateau in Bhutan make a living selling caterpillar fungus to the traditional medicine industry.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN PYTHONS

However, outside of the convention, limited guidance is available to ensure that legal trade is sustainable and beneficial to the poor. Sustainable trade often depends on poor and rural communities conserving their own resources at the local level.

To see what that looks like, the International Trade Center recently examined how people in Southeast Asia sustainably manage the python trade.

Python skins are commonly used as a raw material in the luxury fashion industry, and the center’s surveys of python skin harvesters, farmers, processors and exporters in Vietnam and Malaysia found that the trade reinforces livelihood resilience by providing an additional source of income.

In Vietnam, an estimated 1,000 households farm and trade pythons, and python harvesting in Malaysia provides incomes for low-skilled, low-income workers during periods when other employment opportunities are either out of season, or simply scarce because of larger economic factors. Researchers found that most of those harvesting pythons implement simple and effective sustainable management plans, and that this has reduced pressure on wild populations.

However, python skins, like many wildlife products, are a commodity, so communities harvesting them are limited in terms of how they can add value to increase returns. Women in the Andes might clean vicuna wool by hand to increase the price it fetches per kilogram by US$50, whereas selling a wool scarf could yield them US$150-US$200; a Malaysian python skin sells for US$200, while a python skin bag could sell for US$2,000.

Still, some emerging countries are moving up the value chain and retaining a greater share of returns, as demonstrated by local brands such as Kuna, which markets alpaca and vicuna wool in Peru, and Natura, a Brazilian natural cosmetics brand.

The biggest threats to the legal wildlife trade are poaching, smuggling, improper trade permitting and animal abuse, all of which must be addressed by regulators and rural community stakeholders at the local level.