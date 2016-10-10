Oil glut? Even more could be on the way

By Clifford Krauss / NY Times News Service, HOUSTON, Texas

Global oil markets are flooded with cheap crude and concerns about climate change are growing louder. The last thing the world seems to be craving is the discovery of new large oil and natural gas fields.

However, such fields have been found in the last month. And two of them are in the US — one in Texas and the other off Alaska.

The new finds, while still preliminary and in need of more testing, could further cement two realities of the energy business: oil prices could stay low for a long time and oil companies will keep seeking to increase their reserves for future production.

The discoveries have been hailed by the oil industry, even though companies have largely cut back on exploration over the past two years in an effort to reduce costs as oil prices fell from more than US$100 to roughly US$50 per barrel. Along with that enthusiasm is the view that prices could recover by the end of the decade.

Yet that view contradicts the opinions of many environmentalists and independent energy experts. They say that the world needs to keep most of the remaining hydrocarbons in the ground to meet the broad targets of the Paris climate conference in December last year, unless extraordinary technological breakthroughs are made to capture carbon emissions from fossil fuels.

In addition, some of those experts say demand for oil will never fully recover because of the emergence of electric cars and conservation measures.

“In today’s energy world, there is a distinctive clash between those who are pushing forward technologies to keep oil and gas squarely under the ground and those who are deploying capital to ensure that there is enough oil and gas if we stay with the internal combustion engine that we have today,” said Amy Myers Jaffe, director for energy and sustainability at the University of California, Davis.

“In the short term,” she said, “both sides are going to have victories but, in a long time scale, my belief is we will transition away from oil and gas.”

The new discoveries now fall into the center of that debate. On Tuesday last week, Caelus Energy announced it had found a field in the shallow waters off the North Slope in Alaska that could produce as much as 2.4 billion barrels of oil, more than half the reserves of Ecuador, an OPEC producer.

A few weeks earlier, Apache Corp said a long-overlooked field in West Texas contained at least 3 billion barrels of oil and 2,124 billion cubic meters of gas.

Together, the discoveries are relatively modest compared with the new field production earlier in the decade from shale fields opened up by hydraulic fracturing — the high-pressure mix of water, sand and chemicals that blasts hard oil-bearing rocks — but some analysts say they could well be precursors to more discoveries in West Texas and Arctic Alaska.

Both companies began plowing money into exploring their prospects before the price of oil collapsed, and their new fields might have economic advantages lacking in other places. They have ample existing pipeline networks to take products to market, for example.

The Caelus find is in Alaska state waters, giving the state government a strong incentive to encourage drilling to earn royalty and tax benefits and to aid the state’s slumping economy. Under Alaska law, new oil production does not have to begin to pay taxes until North Slope oil prices reach US$73 a barrel — more than US$20 above current prices.