[ LETTERS ]

UN entry tactics

The Taiwan UN Alliance, headed by Michael Tsai (蔡明憲), wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon about Taiwanese interest in joining the UN General Assembly under the name “Taiwan.” Without opening the letter, Ban returned it to Tsai — as if he himself and Taiwan never existed.

UN Resolution 2758 in 1971 said that the UN seat held by the Republic of China (ROC) would be replaced by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Taiwan, with a population of 23.5 million, has not been represented at the UN for the past 45 years. Many Taiwanese have even been banned from visiting UN buildings.

According to the San Francisco Peace Treaty of 1951 signed by 48 UN member states, neither the ROC nor PRC has sovereignty over Taiwan. Taiwan can only be represented by Taiwanese.

Last year when China held a military parade in Beijing, Ban was invited as a guest of honor to witness the armed forces and their powerful weapons, including missiles aimed at Taiwan. Ban, the chief of the UN, which promotes world peace, was a complete misfit in that situation.

It is nice to know that Ban’s term finishes at the end of this year. It is hoped that the new secretary-general, former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Guterres, will do a better job than Ban.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio

On Sept. 17 New Power Party Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) addressed to the UN for Taiwan group at a rally at New York’s One Dag Hammarskjold Plaza.

He said that a lot of Americans were surprised that Taiwan is not a UN member and that Taiwan should have equal rights in the international community.

He asked friends around the world to keep supporting Taiwan to fight against the only missing piece of the UN.

He led the group to answer questions: “What do we want? Representation. When do we want it? Now.”

“UN for Taiwan” was the slogan throughout the entire event.

Freddy’s speech earned applause and echoes, but does it work? Is Taiwan ready for UN membership? Why does the UN keep rejecting Taiwan’s membership application?

At its inception in 1945 there were 51 member states that formed the UN. Seventy-one years later, there are an additional 142 member states. South Sudan was welcomed as the 193rd member. In principle, only sovereign states can become UN members and all UN members are sovereign states. So is Taiwan or the ROC a sovereign state? If so, why is the nation not a UN member?

Does Taiwan have sovereignty? Yes. Before the end of World War II, Taiwan did have sovereignty; it was owned by Japan and none questioned it. Japan renounced all rights, titles and claims to Formosa and the Pescadores in the San Francisco Peace Treaty. There was no recipient named, but it authorized the US Military Government as the principal occupying power.

On Sept. 2, 1945, Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was authorized by US general Douglas MacArthur under General Order No. 1 to militarily occupy Taiwan and the Pescadores. Since then the military occupation has never been lifted.

Chiang’s military occupation brought in the ROC as the sovereign leader of Taiwan in 1945, but it died in 1949 when it was kicked out of China by Mao Zedong (毛澤東) of the PRC. Even the official seat the ROC held at the UN was replaced by the PRC in 1971 under UN Resolution 2758. After that, the ROC was really nothing and did not even qualify as an exiled government.