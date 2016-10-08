EDITORIAL: Nation first, not legacy

Questions have been raised about President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) decision to select People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) to represent her at this year’s APEC leaders’ summit in Peru, not just because he heads a pan-blue party that has long been at odds with the Democratic Progressive Party, but because of his comments and checkered past.

The naming of Soong had the potential to be a bold choice, showing Tsai’s willingness to work with people across the political spectrum and setting a precedent for cross-party cooperation.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said Tsai picked Soong because of his knowledge of international affairs and the political and economic situation.

As Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said last month, Soong would be a creative choice because he is “someone Beijing could trust.”

The trouble is that Soong ruffles feathers at home almost every time he opens his mouth. While Beijing might trust him, can Taiwanese?

After all, at a Jan. 12 news conference for local and foreign media, then-presidential candidate Soong firmly rejected the idea of acting as a special cross-strait envoy if Tsai won the Jan. 16 elections. The take-away quote had to be his comment that “even the gods could not implement Tsai’s unfeasible and equivocal China policy.”

He also used that news conference to remind people of his May 2005 trip to China and meeting with then-Chinese president Hu Jintao (胡錦濤), which he said had paved the way for the “decriminalization of cross-strait dealings” and reduced the risks of cross-strait military conflict. Left out was any mention that his invitation from the Chinese Communist Party, along with the one to former vice president and then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman Lien Chan (連戰), came after Lien and Soong had lost the 2004 presidential election to then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and was clearly an attempt by Beijing to create trouble for Chen during his second term in office.

The eagerness with which Soong and Lien leaped at Beijing’s invitations showed that they were more concerned with their legacies than the nation’s needs.

However, Soong’s news conference on Thursday was more disquieting. Tsai’s decision to appoint him as her envoy was a demonstration of her goodwill toward Beijing, he said, before adding that he had “communicated with China” about his selection before the appointment was made public.

While there has reportedly been a convention whereby the APEC host asks Taiwan to select someone to represent the president — as China refuses to countenance the president actually attending an APEC leaders’ summit, Beijing “vets” the selection and, if there is a consensus between Taiwan, the host and China, Taipei is invited — for Soong to say that he had already told Beijing about his appointment, it shows that China’s say-so matters most to him.

His refusal to say what was discussed is also troubling. It could be that Soong was simply reacting to reports in the Chinese-language media last month that Beijing had rejected the idea of him being the envoy because he did not have the same stature as previous picks, such as former vice president Vincent Siew (蕭萬長) — who represented the nation at APEC in 1991 as minister of economic affairs — or Lien.

It could also be that Tsai, as some have speculated, felt that regardless of Beijing’s possible disquiet, there was a better chance of Soong meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on the sidelines of the Lima summit than another envoy.