A rare and clouded window into Indonesia’s brutal massacres

By Stephen Wright and Niniek Karmini / AP, PLUMBON, Indonesia

In a country pockmarked with hidden graves from one of the 20th century’s worst mass killings, the village of Plumbon has something that sets it apart: a monument that names some of those believed killed when the nationwide bloodletting engulfed the hamlet half a century ago.

Down a rutted track that passes a flimsy stall selling sugary tea, then penetrates into lush forest, the waist-high marker sits in the center of a rectangular clearing. An edge is broken off; locals blame that on children’s mischief.

It lists eight names: Moetiah, Soesatjo, Darsono, Sachroni, Joesoef, Soekandar, Doelkhamid, Soerono. And it adds that as many as 24 people could be buried there.

Erected last year after activists persuaded villagers, religious leaders and local officials, the monument is a rare acknowledgement of the victims of Indonesia’s anti-communist massacres, which historians estimate killed 500,000 people. And yet, it also illustrates how thoroughly the history of that brutal period has been erased.

Are those eight men, and victims of related atrocities, truly buried there? The fog of memory might have placed it in the wrong place entirely. Political expediency and the passing of time might prevent anyone from ever knowing for sure.

An abortive coup on Sept. 30, 1965, ignited a months-long bloodbath by soldiers, militias and Islamic groups. The military blamed communists for the coup attempt, and in a time of high Cold War tensions, the killing spree and mass incarcerations ensured that pro-Western general Suharto would sideline and ultimately replace then-Indonesian president Sukarno, a socialist and anti-colonialist at odds with the US.

After decades of distorted victors’ history in which the events of 1965 and 1966 were depicted as a heroic uprising, the government of Indonesian President Joko Widodo this year permitted an unprecedented symposium that brought together survivors, the military and Islamic groups.

Organizers had hoped to pave the way for reconciliation and justice. However, there was a conservative backlash, followed by a possible death blow: A cabinet reshuffle installed a former military chief with a checkered human rights record to the ministry overseeing work to locate mass graves.

Even if reconciliation efforts are revived, old age whittles the ranks of witnesses every year. Facts blur and slip further from grasp.

Sabar, a frail, shrunken 83-year-old with milky eyes, can barely bring himself to remember.

In the mid-1960s, he was a member of the Peasants Front, one of the mass organizations of Indonesia’s Communist Party, the world’s third-largest at the time and a powerful player in the nation’s politics.

Sabar’s lips trembled as he recalled being arrested in October 1965. He was held in the Kawedanan, or offices, of the Kendal district government with at least six of the men named on the monument. Plumbon is part of the district in Central Java Province.

To the jailers, “we were just animals. Maybe lower than that. And for us, they were the most violent devils,” Sabar said at his home in a village of traditional low-slung Javanese houses.

Sabar said he is certain only of the fate of one man on the monument: Soesatjo, whom he remembered as a Kendal district official and Communist Party member.

He said the killings occurred during the fasting month of Ramadan, which places them between late December 1965 and late January 1966. Sabar said guards would call out names of condemned prisoners at midday and isolate them until taking them away in the evening.