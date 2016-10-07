[ LETTERS ]

Fighting for survival

Reports show that carbon in the atmosphere has reached 400 parts per million. This means that it will stay at that level even if we cease all carbon emissions instantly. The media is not reporting this.

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump, who denies climate change, could be the US president. Yes, his debate performance showed that he is unstable, however, he has been unstable from the very beginning of his campaign.

Numerous times many people have said that his campaign was over, but no matter what outrageous thing he says or does, nor how many irrational things he says or does, he still polls strong.

Between 2050 and 2100 humans will no longer have enough oxygen to breathe. Overfishing will result in no more fish in the oceans. This combined with the oceans heating up and becoming more acidic will destroy phytoplankton. Phytoplankton produces most of the oxygen we breathe.

The warming planet will also thaw the permafrost. This will release trapped methane into the atmosphere. The reduced oxygen and increased methane will asphyxiate us. We will become extinct.

We must do what US Senator Bernie Sanders suggests. We must mobilize as we did during World War II. We must end all commercial fishing.

We must end all commercial killing of animals for food. It is a scientific fact that humans do not need to eat animal products. It is a scientific fact that we can, but it is unnecessary. We must consume less. The fight against climate change is a fight against the rampant materialism that defines our lives. We must fight for our survival.

Andres Chang

Taipei

Licensed to kill

The ongoing saga against Zain Dean (“Government vows to fight Dean extradition decision,” Sept. 25, page 1) is certainly tinged with racism. Just ask yourself: Does the media spend as much time on any other hit-and-run case involving Taiwanese drivers?

However, I want to focus on an entirely overlooked aspect of this case and the many similarly tragic cases of deadly car accidents: the deep-lying fault of the government.

When it comes to enforcing traffic rules, Taiwan’s police are known to be notoriously off-hand, leading to almost complete lawlessness on the streets (“Enough is enough,” Sept. 4, page 6). Every foreigner tells stories of police officers willfully turning their heads away when they see cars speeding, riding roughshod over red lights and zebra crossings, and engaging in other illegal and dangerous driving.

I know a police station in central Taiwan where every day drunk drivers and scooter riders without helmets pass by. I suspect the officers are busy drinking tea.

The government’s abject failure to put more police on the street, and especially to make police do their jobs, is partly at fault for the whole sorry Dean mess, because, I would argue, in a nation with a serious police force, Dean might never have even considered driving while drunk because he would have known there would likely be a high chance of getting caught.

In Taiwan, though, I might as well drive myself, most likely nobody will stop me.

Cars are deadly 1 tonne weapons, and trucks are deadly 40 tonne weapons. I witnessed a trailer truck overtake and then run a red light at about 70kph along a dangerous two-lane coast road. No officer was around, and if there was a camera, it was probably not working.