The Liberty Times Editorial: Opposing Beijing with freedom

Faced with an all-out push by China to squeeze Taiwan out of the international community, on Sept. 28 — the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) used her position as party chairperson to publish an open letter, which included the line: “We will fight Chinese oppression and develop our relationships with other nations.”

This caught the attention of Beijing and a statement from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office swiftly followed.

“The unification of China is a historical inevitability in the great resurgence of the Chinese people,” and “Any schemes for a breakaway or Taiwanese independence will never succeed,” it said.

The tone adopted by Beijing is a consistent appeal to nationalism. Beijing’s strategy is to mobilize Chinese into viewing Taiwan as the enemy in order to shift attention away from dissatisfaction with their own government, while at the same time attempting to paint cross-strait relations as an internal political problem.

To achieve this, Beijing has invented the lie that excluding Taiwan from participating in international organizations is a legitimate way of resolving a difference of opinion among Chinese.

Engaging in this kind of manipulation within the closed society of a dictatorship usually does not bode well and contains an element of danger. How the Tsai administration chooses to respond in the coming months is a question of the utmost importance.

One can be fairly certain that Tsai and the DPP’s pledge to “fight Chinese oppression” is much more than just a feel-good slogan or a venting of anger designed to placate the public. Therefore, the question that needs answering is: How exactly does the government intend to fight “Chinese oppression?”

At the same time, the government should have given some explanation, or at least demonstrated that it had a plan ready to be put into action — only a fully worked-out opening gambit will be an effective counter to Beijing’s scheming. After all, as a small nation, it is not in Taiwan’s interest to increase animosity between the two sides.

How then should Taiwan gain the strategic high ground in order to gain a commanding position from which to resist China?

Beijing’s nationalistic flag-waving is obviously the product of a network of Chinese interests. At the very least, it is about 1.3 billion people taking on Taiwan’s 23 million, which of course conflicts with Taiwan’s position. Therefore, we cannot use logic to find an answer to the question.

It is not a question of unification or independence. Taiwan has always existed as an independent state outside of the People’s Republic of China. This historical fact can never be altered — therefore, there is no need to engage in negotiations with China going forward. Taiwan should take the fight to China, strengthen its resolve and hold firm to its basic principles of democracy and human rights.

China has aggressively promoted to the world the idea that “both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to ‘one China,’” but this naturally leads to the question: What is China?

Since 1949, China has been defined by its leaders through a succession of horrendous events: the 1950 Land Reform Law, which led to the deaths of more than 1 million land owners; the 1957 Anti-Rightist Movement, which silenced all of China’s intellectuals; the 1958 to 1960 Great Leap Forward, which caused tens of millions of Chinese to starve to death; the 1966 to 1976 Cultural Revolution, which destroyed the fortunes of a whole generation; and the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, when soldiers turned their guns on student protesters and their supporters.