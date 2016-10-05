Changing the US political landscape comes at a price: voting

By Jeffrey Frankel

The US political train has gone off the rails, and it seems farther than ever from getting back on track. There has been a lot of finger pointing, with commentators blaming issues like gerrymandering, rising economic inequality, the campaign finance system and unbalanced journalism. However, the public cannot address these genuine flaws in the system directly. What they can do is tackle another fundamental problem: low voter turnout.

The beauty of democracy is that, if people vote, they can effect change. It might not happen as quickly as they would like, and the candidates might not always be ideal, but voters can still help shape their nation’s future.

Nowadays, many are politically disillusioned. With the rich and powerful pulling the strings, ordinary people feel that they have no influence on electoral outcomes. So, they conclude, they might as well not register or show up to vote. This behavior is most prominent among young people and some ethnic groups, particularly Latinos and Asian-Americans.

To be sure, complaints about US politics are not unfounded. Income inequality is on the rise, with the top 1 percent holding a vastly disproportionate amount of wealth, while middle and lower-class incomes remain largely stagnant. Moreover, there is too much money in politics, exemplified by the influence of interest groups like the National Rifle Association.

It is worth noting that in US politics, the money overwhelmingly goes into advertising and other campaign activities, not the pockets of corrupt officials. However, there is still an urgent need to address the outsize role of large donors. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Citizens United, which opened the floodgates for political contributions by corporations, should be reversed, and concerted steps must be taken to achieve greater income equality.

However, there is a way for the public to address both inequality and campaign finance: vote.

A citizen who stays home, rather than voting for the candidate they prefer, is merely reinforcing the impact of the fat cat who donates to the opposing candidate’s campaign. If people want any say over their nation’s direction, they must do their part to elect the most appropriate candidate.

As usual, in next month’s US presidential election, it is the Democratic candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton, whose platform includes policies that will promote greater economic equality, including a more progressive tax system, higher wages and universal health insurance. With enough support in the US Congress, Clinton would enact these policies. The Republican candidate, Donald Trump, favors the opposite policies: cutting taxes for the rich, keeping wages low and rolling back healthcare reforms.

Likewise, the Democrats want Citizens United reversed, whereas the Republicans want it upheld. Because the next US president will have the opportunity to appoint at least one Supreme Court justice (and potentially up to four), a vote for Clinton might well be a vote for overturning a decision that has contributed to voter disillusionment. While that outcome is not guaranteed, one thing is: An angry blog post about how the system is rigged, or a vote for a third-party candidate with no chance of winning, will have no effect — or worse.

In fact, a “protest” vote for an impossible third-party candidate can produce an outcome that is much farther from one’s own values than a vote for a candidate who has a platform more closely resembling that of the “ideal” choice. In 2000, the 2.9 million votes that were cast for Green Party candidate Ralph Nader cost Democratic candidate Al Gore the election.