EDITORIAL: The buck stops with the president

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has implemented the High-Level Policy Coordination Meetings to confer with Presidential Office staff, members of the executive and legislative branches of the government, and senior Democratic Progressive Party members about major government policies. The aim of the weekly meetings is to make the decisionmaking process more efficient and comprehensive, and to avoid further slides in Tsai’s and her administration’s approval ratings.

In her inaugural address on May 20, Tsai talked about the need for strong leadership in tumultuous times. She said that she was up to the job, that her government would “solve problems.”

Unfortunately, the results so far have yet to bear this out in terms of the pace of reforms, taking action and solving problems, even to the extent that the attempts to solve certain problems have only spawned others. The public is increasingly losing faith in Tsai’s administration.

There are constitutional concerns over Tsai, as president, chairing the meetings. Some might contend that the premier has effectively been relegated to little more than a chief of staff. However, that would be ignoring that in the Taiwanese political system — where there are two heads of government: the president and premier — there exists a certain gray area wherein power lies.

Even if Tsai keeps strictly to her prescribed powers and chooses not to become involved in political matters, she would still have to share with the premier the burden of the expectations and disappointments of governance.

Many of the policies being criticized were proposed by Tsai and executed by the premier. The president has not kept her distance from problems such as the China Airlines strike, the accidental firing of an anti-ship missile, or the former toll collectors’ plight, while Premier Lin Chuan (林全) has been in the unenviable position of having to parry shots taken at Tsai over the government’s handling of these issues. It is better that the two share the blame for these problems, rather than take a bullet for each other’s mistakes.

The first policy coordination meeting was held on Monday and it dealt with the five-day workweek policy. This was a good start, as the government’s sluggish approach to the proposal has not only left workers unhappy, but also angered employers.

The government will never be able to completely satisfy both sides, but its continued prevarications have left no one happy. Were it not for Typhoon Megi, which triggered a typhoon holiday, who knows how chaotic the situation would have been over who was to have a holiday on Sept. 28 — Teachers’ Day? No wonder people are starting to suspect that the government is ineffectual and incompetent.

Former presidents Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) both held high-level policy coordination meetings during their terms in office, but they had little to show for it.

The problem in both cases was that the participants failed to grasp the crux of the issues they were trying to solve and, even when they did, they were unable to agree on what to do, instead seeking a compromise to keep everyone happy. The result was that the proposals were diluted and non-committal, and the problems remained unresolved.

Tsai is realizing that the buck stops with the president and if the president cannot solve a problem, it will go unresolved. Prevarication is not an option.