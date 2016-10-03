[ LETTERS ]

Support for Taiwan’s future

Most people mellow over time, tempering whichever fires burned within them (revolutionary or counterrevolutionary) in their youth. These are fires that are soothed by ordinary things, family, career, education, competition, pleasure, pain, maturity, clarity and pedestrian lives.

Looking back, I feel I have come almost full circle, from revolutionary to revolutionary. This might sound like a contradiction, but remember that the circle begins and ends in the same place, and the distance from the edge of left to the edge of right is minuscule, so that in the end they almost merge. This is why sometimes politics creates strange bedfellows, since occasionally issues attract support from totally opposite sides.

I find myself angry most of the time at things one might consider unusual considering my mostly liberal background. While I despise evil regimes, like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — the people of China are victims of Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) treachery — North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Russia, totalitarian Cuba, Venezuela’s “socialist” dictators, a host of barbarian Middle Eastern regimes, Iran, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, and a variety of other regimes and stateless actors, such as the Islamic State, Hamas, Hezbollah and al-Qaeda, I also find myself despising with almost equal fervor leaders of democracies who fail to act, fail to confront these evils, except to stand on the side throwing pebbles at them.

Confrontation does not always solve problems and often creates more, yet doing nothing in the face of evil is evil itself. As Irish statesman Edmund Burke said: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men should do nothing.”

I believe this describes US President Barack Obama, a visionary with a case of terminal hesitation, paralyzing propriety, timidity and overthinking, reducing greatness to mediocrity — in announcing opposition to evil, and then standing aside for others to act, he rendered the power of the world’s strongest democracy impotent, a fatal flaw of political correctness. And this is the crux of the problem.

Evil does not hesitate, unless it is to avoid its own destruction (lessons from Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu (孫子) about not facing a battle which cannot be won). Putin does not hesitate. Neither does North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, or Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), or the Islamic State for that matter.

I am not lauding them, because their decisiveness leads to horror, but I am criticizing the overly passive, the tendency of mature democracies and societies to turn a blind eye to treachery and evil in order to keep themselves safe and corpulent, or to please pacifists who clamor for liberal freedoms, but loathe the conflict necessary to achieve those freedoms.

Had pacifism or isolationism prevailed during World War II instead of heroism and decisiveness (while former British prime minister Winston Churchill was the primary opponent to the Nazi threat from its onset, former general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin’s opposition was for survival, but became opportunistic), then-US president Franklin Roosevelt needed to be dragged into a war far away, in Pearl Harbor which provided the impetus for the US to support the war; Japan’s fatal error. Germany and Japan would be leading a horrible version of the world, which would extend from China to Europe to the Americas.