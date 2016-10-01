Chinese tourists pump cash into a hot destination: China

By Michael Schuman / NY Times News Service, SANYA, China

When Stephan Stoss arrived in Sanya, China, six years ago, little more than lush foliage lined the roads leading to the 492-room Hilton where he is now general manager.

Few other international hotels had been built along the town’s picturesque bays. Stoss and his colleagues from those that were operating would meet regularly for dinner around a small table.

Today, they would need a banquet hall. St Regis and MGM hotels have joined the Hilton on a stretch of white-sand beach on Yalong Bay. Elsewhere in Sanya, Hyatt, Westin, Shangri-La and other prominent chains have built properties. Hilton alone has three hotels in town.

Those once-quiet streets around the Hilton are clogged with tour buses. Upscale apartment blocks and gated communities of US multimillion-dollar villas have replaced the wild brush.

“The speed things go here, you don’t have that in any other destination,” Stoss said. “Only China.”

Against the backdrop of China’s slowing economy, tourism is a bright spot. Many Chinese families are still getting wealthier, and spending that extra income on travel.

Groups of Chinese tourists are already a common sight, from New York’s Times Square to London’s Buckingham Palace to Cambodia’s Angkor Wat. However, a bigger part of the travel story is the boom within China. Last year, Chinese tourists took 4 billion domestic trips, twice as many as in 2010 and significantly more than the 122 million journeys abroad, according to government data.

The government has been encouraging Chinese families to pack up and go. As the economy’s traditional export and investment engines have been slowed by feeble demand and excess factories, policymakers are trying to shift toward services and consumption.

Tourism is central to that transition. The government hopes China’s swelling middle class will spend more on leisure and entertainment to create jobs in hotels, airlines and restaurants.

“Here it is becoming more important for people to have quality spare time and they are willing to pay for that,” Stoss said.

Beijing is counting on travelers like Leng Zhichen, 28. Leng, an entrepreneur from Qingdao in Shandong Province on the east coast of China, travels with his wife and two-year-old daughter nearly every month, often for long weekends and usually within China.

“I like to spend more time with my child and have her experience different places,” Leng said as he relaxed in the Hilton’s lobby.

Despite the economic downturn, his income is surging — up tenfold in three years to 3 million yuan (US$450,000). With more disposable cash, he spends several times as much on hotels and meals as he previously had.

“My travel has changed since I had a family,” said Leng, who runs his own jewelry brand. “I stay in nicer hotels and eat better-quality food.”

Hainan, the island province that includes Sanya, is at the center of the government’s push.

In 2009, the national government designated Hainan for development as an “international tourism island” and unleashed a torrent of investment to support its travel industry. A high-speed railway that zips around the island was completed last year, and a new airport for Sanya is on the way. Private investors poured money into expensive golf courses, luxurious hotels and rows of vacation homes.

On Sanya’s beaches, crowded with frolicking children, worries about China’s economy seem a distant mirage. Last year, tourist arrivals in Sanya neared 15 million, almost 70 percent more than five years earlier. Ninety-eight percent of the visitors were Chinese.