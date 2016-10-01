[ LETTERS ]

Work-life balance

The debate over when local and central governments should declare cancelation of work and classes for typhoons is ostensibly about who is responsible for making the call to protect citizens’ lives.

A concurrent, but connected, labor laws debate is over how many and which national holidays should be declared and observed.

Recent efforts by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to clarify this have been largely in vain, with various groups upset that too many or too few holidays are recognized or mandated.

There is an argument that the government should not involve itself with declaring or mandating which days are national holidays, leaving the decision largely to individuals and employers.

On the other hand, it is very clear that if the government did not mandate national holidays for more than a handful of days a year, too many employers would take advantage of this to pressure their employees into working as many days as possible, as well as denying or restricting requests for leave. There are at least two historical factors at play in such a dynamic.

First, traditionally Taiwan’s economy was dominated by agriculture and later manufacturing. For factory owners, the quality of work, especially in fairly simple manufacturing, was a distant second to the quantity of work.

The “science” of ergonomics that emerged after the Ford production line became commonplace reduced employees to production units supplying time to produce a calculated quantity of output.

Employees were not people, but disposable and easily replaceable components of the production line. Mechanization only reinforced this philosophy of base-value extraction.

For example, today McDonald’s restaurants, amongst many others, are built and run upon this model, regardless of extensive rebranding to convince consumers otherwise.

In Taiwan, many employers maintain a similar attitude toward their staff and their business model, hence the routine complaints that the government is offering too many national holidays and that production is hurt when typhoon days are declared, but the weather turns out to be less severe than anticipated.

Underlying these complaints is the assumption that work quantity is the only valuable metric.

Yet Taiwan’s economy has changed. It is now much more service-based than agricultural or manufacturing. In service industries, work quality is highly correlated with customer satisfaction, which feeds back into marketing and branding.

Poor service leads to poor customer satisfaction and negates investment in marketing and branding. For a nation where reputation can mean the difference between a business thriving or collapsing overnight, one might think Taiwanese service companies would be focused on constant training and staff education to improve work quality.

Sadly, this is not the case. Even in the service industry, quantity still trumps quality as the most important trait in an employee.

Second, during the Japanese and Republic of China occupation eras, national holidays were used as a crude instrument of nation building. This process was reinforced by schools, most of which functioned as mechanisms for instilling unquestioning respect for authority and discipline, both necessary for filling factories and fields with a compliant workforce.

If workers were given a day off, it was used as an opportunity to marshal people to observe either obedience, social conformity, fealty, or political hagiography. To this day, Taiwan continues to “celebrate” Oct. 10 as a national holiday marking the “birth of the nation” in addition to other holidays that pay homage to Chinese historical figures largely unrelated to Taiwan, such as Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) and Confucius (孔子).