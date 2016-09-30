To the Moon, North Korea? Or does a rocket have a darker aim?

By David Sanger and William Broad / NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is headed to the moon.

That, at least, is one of the official North Korean explanations for the testing last week of a rocket engine that, if as powerful as the North claims, would rival the commercial rockets that Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, of Amazon and Tesla, now use in their aerospace companies to fire payloads into space.

Inside the US intelligence agencies, though, there is considerable skepticism that North Korea is truly eager to plant a flag on the lunar landscape. The agencies are exploring another explanation: that Kim is racing ahead, as the US is distracted by a bruising presidential election, to develop a way for his growing arsenal of nuclear weapons to reach New York and Washington.

North Korea might not be working alone. An intelligence finding that the US quietly made public in January suggests that the development of the North’s big engine, which it claims produces 80 tonnes of thrust, might be part of a joint partnership with Iran.

A US Department of the Treasury announcement of sanctions against Iranian officials and engineers named two who had “traveled to North Korea to work on an 80 tonne rocket booster being developed by the North Korean government.”

The administration of US President Barack Obama has responded to North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests with gradually escalating sanctions, mostly through the US. However, on Monday it went a step farther, announcing criminal charges and Treasury Department sanctions against four Chinese individuals and a company that it said engaged in money laundering to help Pyongyang’s programs for weapons of mass destruction.

The sanctions were against the Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co and its primary owner, Ma Xiaohong (馬曉紅), who lives near the North Korean border.

URGENT THREAT

Few threats as urgent as the dramatic escalation of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs are likely to confront Democratic US candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton or Republican US candidate Donald Trump as president.

An engine that delivers 80 tonnes of thrust would have about three times the power of an advanced North Korean rocket shown in a ground test in April, though it is not possible to verify the North’s claims.

By most unclassified estimates, it will take North Korea perhaps five years to marry its missile advances with a weapon small enough and strong enough to survive the stresses of re-entering the atmosphere atop an intercontinental ballistic missile.

So far, Kim’s engineers have never executed a military test flight that could reach beyond the middle of the Pacific Ocean, though in a statement on Friday last week, North Korea threatened to attack Guam, home of the US B-1 bombers that conducted simulated runs last week over the Korean Peninsula.

The potential links to Iran complicate the issue. Iran has ignored a UN Security Council resolution, passed in conjunction with last year’s agreement freezing its nuclear program, to refrain from tests of nuclear-capable missiles for eight years.

US President Barack Obama’s administration has not sought sanctions, knowing they would be vetoed by Russia and China, nor has it said much in public about the details of the cooperation on the new rocket engine. There is a long history of sharing missile technology, but no persuasive evidence exists that the Iranians have been involved in the North’s nuclear weapons tests.