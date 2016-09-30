Measures needed in disaster preparation

By Du Yu 杜宇

Following Typhoon Nepartak and the tremendous agricultural losses it brought, Typhoon Meranti caused a further NT$700 million (US$22.32 million) worth of damage, affecting the livelihood of farmers.

The government is trying to do something about this and has relaxed compensation eligibility requirements to help farmers resume their operations. However, as extreme weather events occur more frequently and with greater destructive potential, the threat to the agricultural industry is also intensifying. Statistics show that global natural disasters happen 26 percent more frequently compared with 10 years ago, and extreme weather conditions are more than three times more frequent.

Natural disasters are unavoidable, and neither the government nor farmers can rely on compensation alone to address the challenges. They need to be more proactive.

First, the revenue made during bumper seasons should be used to absorb the losses caused by natural disasters. Judging by the frequency of severe typhoons, it is reasonable to assume that a serious disaster will affect Taiwan every five years. Revenue earned in a four-year period with fewer extreme weather events, then, should be used to make up for the lack of revenue in years that the nation is less fortunate.

It is difficult to avoid damage to outdoor farming from natural disasters. The government should advise farmers to move to greenhouse farming to reduce damage from natural disasters. However, greenhouses are expensive and not suitable for all crops. The government should provide assistance in the form of low-interest loans, diversification, technology upgrades and facility enhancements, so that farmers will no longer live in constant fear of natural disasters.

Furthermore, the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada and other nations have for many years used crop insurance to mitigate farmers’ losses and improve natural disaster risk management in the agricultural sector. Although it would require further research, the government should adopt crop insurance. Workable insurance types include catastrophe insurance, projected price insurance, weather index insurance and crop yield insurance, as well as the US’ Stacked Income Protection Plan and the Supplemental Coverage Option, among others.

By factoring in the nation’s financial situation, what farmers can afford, the database of the agricultural industry and talent evaluation, etc, the government can decide which insurance option is affordable and can formulate crop insurance legislation.

In addition, the government should provide training to help farmers understand the catastrophic threats and risks that climate change and other factors have on their livelihood, and help them cultivate abilities to assess those changes to cope with the new norm of frequent extreme weather events.

Lastly, whether the government wants to push for crop insurance, big data, agricultural warning systems, strategic marketing, disease prevention or other measures, a detailed agricultural database is essential. Unfortunately, this is precisely what Taiwan is missing.

If the government really wants to improve Taiwan’s agricultural situation and increase farmers’ revenue, its foremost objective should be to establish a comprehensive agricultural database.

Hopefully, the aforementioned measures can give farmers more protection and increase their ability to survive in the face of calamities, instead of hopelessly feeling sorry for what happens.