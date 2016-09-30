The Liberty Times Editorial: The addiction to Chinese tourists

Protests since Sept. 12 by tourism sector workers over comments made by a Taiwanese investor in China that “Taiwan is sick” have made it clear that some Taiwanese are trying to pressure President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) into acknowledging the so-called “1992 consensus.”

The term — which former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted to making up in 2000 — by no means reflects Taiwanese mainstream public opinion, and the small number of Taiwanese who support the consensus are absurd and pathetic.

Nonetheless, the Tsai administration must be cautious of Beijing’s threats to cut economic ties with Taiwan as Beijing takes an increasingly rough approach on cross-strait issues.

China’s policy on Taiwan has always been aimed at annexation, but its approach has evolved several times.

In the early phase of cross-strait relations, when then-president Chiang Kai-Shek (蔣介石) retreated to Taiwan after the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) victory in China, the party treated Taiwan as a place it must “liberate” through military means.

However, with the outbreak of the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War, and the polarized power structure that followed, the US protected Taiwan as part of its containment policy against communism, preventing the CCP from invading Taiwan.

Later, former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) took up a more Taiwan-oriented policy approach and Taiwan became a more democratic nation. By following Japan’s experience, the nation also made great economic progress.

In contrast, China, which was going through the Cultural Revolution, was inward-looking and underdeveloped. Considering how weak and poor China was, invading Taiwan was not possible. Therefore, when late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) and other pragmatists took power, China changed its approach on Taiwan to maintaining a cold peace while advocating the idea of “one country, two systems.” However, their hopes were dashed when Chiang Ching-kuo insisted on the “three noes” policy: “no contact, no compromise, no negotiation” with China.

After Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), the first Taiwan-born president, took office, the nation went through democratization and localization. More Taiwanese began identifying as Taiwanese rather than Chinese, with a majority supporting the idea of Taiwan being an independent nation.

In response, China concealed its aggression and tried to annex Taiwan through economic manipulation. Undeniably, the tactic has produced some results.

Taiwan’s economy has lost momentum as the nation suffered from outflows of venture and human capital to China, which in turn helped China’s economy grow rapidly. Ironically, the worse Taiwan’s economy got, the more dependent on China it became.

If Taiwan’s economy keeps worsening, it will lose the ability to pick itself up, giving China full control of its economy and eventually its sovereignty.

Despite warnings, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) insisted on establishing close economic ties with China, partly because of his pro-China ideology and partly out of his belief that cross-strait economic integration would help boost Taiwan’s exports and increase demand for domestic goods.

As the Ma administration pushed for economic integration with China, Taiwan’s manufacturing and technologies industries began moving their capital to China, while Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan helped create demand for its domestic products.