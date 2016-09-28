Traffic and spelling

I am delighted that my earlier letter about traffic violations in Taiwan has produced some reactions (Letter, Sept 4, page 6). Alas, the two responses published by the Taipei Times some time ago seem to have been influenced by misinte[r]pretation and simple misunderstandings of some things, which, I believe, may benefit from a brief review:

First, in accusing me of “recommending a police state like the US,” Stuart Bacha must realize that he does not understand the meaning of the term “police state,” which has nothing do with police officers issuing tickets for traffic violations (Letters, Sept. 8, page 8).

Second, I find it alarming when somebody says: “So what if some people park illegally or drive on the wrong side of the road,” as this suggests that the driving habits I wrote about precisely describe this person’s behavior on the road. I am forced to assume the same regarding the other respondent, who even admitted to having been fined “for a slew of traffic offenses and other violations.”

In any case, one can draw the conclusion here that these two responses to my letter demonstrate its necessity. I would also like to encourage the two respondents to carefully double-check their argumentation and accusations before submitting their letters to the newspaper and have them proof read in order to ensure readability, as, in the case of Bacha, part of the letter (the third paragraph) is nearly unreadable, whereas I must stress to Geert Anthonis that I have nothing whatsoever to do with “foreigners in Taiwan [who] feel the need to change everything the Taiwanese do.”

In fact, I doubt the respondent can indicate even one such foreigner in this country who might wish to change “everything the Taiwanese do.” Please do not hyperbolize where it is not appropriate.

Finally, in response to Anthonis where one could observe rampant sidewalk driving in Kaohsiung, much of Zhongzheng Road and the central part of Heping First Road are very spectacular places. As far as I know, the administration of NKNU (a school on Heping Road) has repeatedly asked the city government to rearrange the parking in front of the school in order to protect the pedestrians (most of which are students and university staff), but so far, alas, to no avail. I would also like to ensure both respondents that the issues raised in my original letter also happen to represent the opinion of a large number of my Taiwanese colleagues.

Aurelijus Vijunas

Kaohsiung