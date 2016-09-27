Whose sky is it anyway? US drone case tests rights to airspace

By Paola Totaro and Konstantin Kakaes / Thomson Reuters Foundation, LONDON and WASHINGTON

When a small-town US roofer took legal action against a neighbor for shooting down his drone, the local dispute sparked a case that could help shape the newest frontier of property rights law: Who owns the air?

Drone owner David Boggs filed a claim for declaratory judgement and damages in a US federal court after his neighbor, William Merideth from Hillview in Kentucky, blasted his US$1,800 drone with a shotgun in July last year.

Boggs argued to a US district court in Kentucky that the action was not justified as the drone was not trespassing nor invading anyone’s privacy, while Merideth said it was over his garden and his daughter.

After a year of counterargument, a decision on which court jurisdiction should hear the complaint is expected within weeks and this could set new precedents for US law.

Experts are watching the case closely as the burgeoning drone industry, fueled both by hobbyists and commercial operators, highlights the lack of regulation governing lower altitude airspace not just in the US, but globally.

“We are in an interesting time now when technology has surpassed the law,” said Boggs’ lawyer, James Mackler, a former Black Hawk helicopter pilot and partner at Frost Brown Todd and one of a handful of attorneys specializing in uncrewed aircraft law.

“Operators need to know where they can fly and owners must know when they can reasonably expect privacy and be free of prying eyes,” said Mackler, whose work involves advising both corporate and government clients planning commercial drone use.

The landmark case comes amid a sharp increase in the global market for drones, or uncrewed aerial vehicles, with research firm Markets and Markets estimating an annual growth rate of 32 percent every year to a US$5.6 billion industry by 2020.

RIGHTS ABOVE?

The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) forecasts about 2.5 million drones will be buzzing in US skies by the end of this year — and that number will more than triple by 2020.

However, with the global industry surging, all parties, including Merideth, and Boggs’ lawyer, Mackler, agree the use of drones in lower airspace urgently needs to be clarified and defined.

“To be honest with you, at the time I did what I did I was reacting as most homeowners would, protecting their property, their kids... I didn’t know who was operating the drone or for what purpose,” Merideth said. “In the end, I’m hoping that laws can be put into place to protect not just the home owner, but the individual who owns the drone. They have rights too. It is a huge grey area and for now nobody knows what they are allowed to do.”

Mackler estimates about a drone a month is shot down in the US as residents grapple with the legal confusion about what constitutes their property and their rights.

“What happens typically is that law enforcement doesn’t know what to do and civil suits are uncommon as most people don’t want to get involved due to the costs,” he said in a telephone interview.

Boggs’ complaint states that the drone was flying at about 60m above ground level for about two minutes over residential Bullitt County when it was blasted out of the sky.

The height at which the drone was flying is disputed as Merideth insists it was much lower — an integral part of the legal case because higher airspace used by commercial planes is clearly defined in law.