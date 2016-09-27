Vasectomy a simple way to engage men in reproductive health

By Patrick Adams / The Guardian

“How do we celebrate the best in men when the news is full of stories about their frustration, humiliation and destructiveness?” That was the question that filmmaker Jonathan Stack was pondering back in 2011.

The answer, he concluded, was to point out to men that there is a simple and pragmatic way they can personally make a difference to some of the most complex problems of our time — a vasectomy.

“I saw it as a creative challenge,” he says now. “How do we counter that narrative?”

In vasectomies, Stack saw an opportunity to transform an “act of love” into a global movement — a means “to engage men in the conversation.”

Expanding access to vasectomies in developing countries has now become Stack’s life mission. In 2012, he created World Vasectomy Day while working on a documentary about his journey through fatherhood and decision to have a vasectomy.

“The plan was to have 100 doctors in 20 countries do 1,000 vasectomies in 24 hours,” he said. “And we came very close to that.”

Studies indicate that reducing fertility can result in far-reaching benefits — from improvements to maternal and child health to poverty reduction and long-term environmental sustainability.

In 2012, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the British Department for International Development cohosted a summit on family planning and outlined an ambitious new goal: to make affordable contraception available to an additional 120 million women and girls in the world’s poorest countries by 2020.

Four years on, important gains have been made: more than half of the 69 countries have delivered on their commitments, and an additional 24.4 million women and girls now have access to modern contraceptive methods.

However, some experts say progress has been slower than expected, because efforts have overlooked a key population: men.

“We’re falling behind,” says Monica Kerrigan, former deputy director of family planning at the foundation and a senior adviser to FP2020, the global partnership formed after the summit to carry out its objectives. “I think a missing component is the need to engage more men to support their partners and spouses.”

Among the many ways they can do that is by shouldering some of the burden of birth control, including, for those who no longer want to have children, voluntary sterilization, or a vasectomy, she said.

Stack agrees. As it is, men are largely left out, he said.

Most family planning programs target women and girls, and with good reason: Globally, the biggest barrier to reducing birth rates is gender inequality — population growth is fastest where female literacy is low, violence against women is common and reproductive rights are not protected.

Still, the reality remains that men tend to dominate decisionmaking about family size and birth control. At the same time, they tend to be detached from or opposed to family planning, and the result is often that their partners discontinue using birth control or never start at all. Of the unmarried women who say they do not want to get pregnant within the next two years, close to one-quarter do not use contraception, because someone close to them opposes it — one reason for the 74 million unintended pregnancies that occur annually.

“We’re now realizing that while it’s important to focus on women and girls, we can’t continue with business as usual,” Kerrigan said. “We have to positively disrupt the ‘status quo.’”