Taiwan’s new role in the world

By Jerome Keating

The Cold War is over, and if it was about communism, then communism is dead. It is dead, certainly, as far as any nations that claim the Marxist-Leninist version of it. To be sure, a few nations like Laos and Vietnam still list it as their ideology, but most of the nations that laid claim to represent the principles of “from each according to their abilities, to each according to their needs” are nowhere near that mark.

Look down the list of “communist nations”: the Soviet Union and its former satellites of Poland, East Germany, etc., as well as China, Cuba and the others. Where are they now? In each, the past catchphrases of proletariat, bourgeois, comrade, etc. appear to represent a bygone era.

The nations that once avowed Marxist-Leninist ideals and principles have gradually morphed into one-party state dictatorships, where, despite any proposed socialist bent, most have steered toward oligarchies with new people on top. So what is up?

George Orwell provides some insight. He pegged the eventual demise of Soviet Union and the goals of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution with his 1945 allegorical work Animal Farm. Even in 1945, the socialist Orwell noted the overriding influence of the ambition, personality and character of Joseph Stalin and his supporters.

Sure, the Russian tsar and his family were overthrown and replaced, but as in Orwell’s allegory, the pigs stepped forward and as the remaining animals looked on at the end, they had trouble distinguishing the pigs that replaced “Mr Jones” from the other humans.

Orwell’s work could easily have been written to also later apply to the People’s Republic of China, which, under Mao Zedong (毛澤東), and his coterie, came out on top in the Chinese Civil War. That civil war had also begun shortly after the overthrow of a different dynasty, that of the Manchu Empire.

How, then, to separate a claimed ideology and its goals from nationhood and the personal goals, ambitions and megalomania of subsequent national leaders? Mao in his ambition would drag the “new” China through the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution, during which he would purge his own supporters to root out “the old.”

However, it would take the pragmatic Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) with his “who cares if it is a black cat or a white cat” economic approach to give the nation a more capitalistic bent and rescue it economically.

And thus, at the end of the day, the result is that the three leading nations with the most millionaires and billionaires are the US, China and Russia. It is unlikely that the goals of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin were to create an additional two nations with the highest number of billionaires and millionaires. Certainly, in all cases the proletariat does not seem to have gained that much better control over the “surplus of its labor” than it previously had.

In each revolution, the individual human factor of greed and the will to rule are too often left out in academic discussions of ideological importance in a nation’s growth and development. What checks and balances are missing?

Today, the growing influence of the global economy continues and the dialectic between Marxist-Leninist thought and capitalism did not end with a capitalistic victory. A new dialectic has developed. If the new world order is global, then it has a new dialectic distinction. It is not so much that of class, but rather that of international corporations and the “haves and have-nots.” This dialectic is about the growing consciousness of the divide between the 98 percent and the 2 percent, no matter what nation people are in.