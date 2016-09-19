[ LETTER ]

Media as watchdog

In the past, many pan-green camp supporters tended to rally behind the pro-localization parties. The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) media monopoly and use of party assets were detrimental to the development of these pro-localization parties.

Taiwanese have always been sympathetic to those who are weaker, as can be seen from many popular uprisings throughout history as a result of discontent with the government’s exorbitant taxation and disregard for the wellbeing of Taiwanese. This means that the ruling party must be more cautious and humble than an opposition party.

There have been reports that news channels have used political talk shows to promote caucus whips and secretary-generals of political parties, and this is completely unacceptable. Political talk shows should engage in substantive talks about government policies, regardless of whether doing so would praise or criticize someone. They should also be neutral and objective and should not become a stage for a small number of people running for office. If they do, they let down the public’s hopes for media independence, while at the same time treating their audience as a political tool — and that would run counter to the spirit of democracy.

Opinion polls by the Chinese-language CommonWealth Magazine might not be representative of voter opinions, but they are still a valuable reference. I have seen the Keelung mayor respond to one of these polls saying that he would make an effort to improve. This is the right attitude, the kind of attitude a politician should have, rather than the attitude of some mayors and county commissioners with the poorest approval ratings, who, refusing to humbly accept the results, challenge the value and representativeness of opinion polls.

Public opinion is fickle and a political party that does not understand the need to stick to its values, humility and sincerity, that tries to manipulate the media when in power, fails in its policy implementation, fails to understand the need for reform and simply muddles along, is likely to lose public support. The public wants a government that takes a fresh approach, not a gang of bandits replacing a gang of robbers.

Chen Chi-nung

Shuili, Nantou County