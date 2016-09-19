Prospects and risks of new policy

By Eric Chiou 邱奕宏

The government last week announced a budget of NT$4.2 billion (US$132.54 million) to carry out the “new southbound policy,” which is regarded as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) signature policy in terms of Taiwan’s external economic strategy. The policy is aimed at enhancing Taiwan’s economic relationships with ASEAN members and South Asian nations, as well as Australia and New Zealand, and hopes to “forge a new mutually beneficial model of cooperation” and “a sense of economic community” in the long term.

The emergence of the policy should be comprehended from political and economic rationales.

Politically, former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) China-leaning policy orientation elicited dramatic backlash domestically and led his party to suffer two election fiascoes in 2014 and this year. The election setbacks of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) suggest that the Taiwanese electorate was generally dissatisfied with the Ma administration’s rash rapprochement toward Beijing and deeply concerned about the political risk of Taiwan’s excessive economic dependence on China.

On the other hand, due to China’s economic slowdown and an increasingly severe investment environment, many multinational corporations have gradually moved their production bases from China to other developing nations. In contrast with China’s latest decline in foreign direct investment, many ASEAN members and India have experienced rapid surges in foreign direct investment in recent years, revealing that the international business community broadly holds optimistic views on their economic future and puts huge stakes on their robust consumer markets.

Since China alone accounts for 40 percent of Taiwan’s total exports, a sneeze from China is likely to trigger a terrible cold in Taiwan’s economy. Taiwan’s latest unprecedented prolonged export decline has unveiled the vulnerability of its economic structure, which corresponds with China’s recent economic downturn. As a result, properly alleviating Taiwan’s asymmetrical economic dependence on China became a vital challenge for the Tsai administration.

The unique characteristics of the policy make it distinctive from Taiwan’s previous ill-fated “go south” policies, and provide more promising appeal and better odds of success.

Noticeably, to distinguish the policy from previous “go south” policies, which merely focused on shifting Taiwan’s trade and investment from China to Southeast Asian nations, the Tsai administration has the long-term goal of facilitating “a sense of economic community,” and it intends to forge comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnerships with these “new southbound nations” by expanding cooperation from existing economic fields to other unexplored areas, such as education, culture, technology, human resources and tourism.

The political implications of this policy are profound and significant for two reasons.

First, by advocating the concept of building “a sense of economic community” with the “new southbound nations,” the Tsai administration has overturned Taiwan’s typical thinking of these nations from “exploitable economic targets” to the equal standing of “mutually beneficial partners.” Furthermore, the policy also reveals a concealed intention of navigating Taiwan away from the danger of being engulfed by China’s economic eddy.