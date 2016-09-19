EDITORIAL: Mega Bank case provides lessons

The Financial Supervisory Commission on Wednesday last week decided to punish Mega International Commercial Bank by imposing a fine of NT$10 million (US$315,567), barring it from opening overseas branches and ordering the removal of six executives, as the bank’s poor corporate governance and internal controls led to a US$180 million fine by US regulators last month for breaches of the US’ Bank Secrecy Act.

The commission said its punitive measures against Mega Bank were due to the state-run bank’s inadequate management of its overseas branches, as well as the bank’s failure to implement an effective compliance mechanism after it was accused by the New York State Department of Financial Services of failing to report suspicious transactions in 2012 between its New York and Panama branches.

The commission might mete out more discipline if further irregularities are uncovered. However, thus far, the commission’s punishment of Mega Bank is stiff and unprecedented, while the order to dismiss the six executives — including former chairman Mckinney Tsai (蔡友才) — means that these executives may not take any management positions at banking or financial institutions in the next five years, even though Tsai had already resigned from his post before the announcement.

Did those executives apologize to the bank’s major shareholders, including the Ministry of Finance and taxpayers, for their poor management? Unfortunately, they have yet to do so, but people would like the government to seek compensation from responsible parties to protect taxpayers’ interests. Furthermore, the public also hopes that the government can get to the bottom of the case and prosecute those responsible, including former and current officials at the ministry and the commission, as the oversight problem is deep-rooted in the nation’s financial sector.

People should not think that the case is closed for Mega Bank. For US regulators, the US$180 million fine was just part of a consent order issued by the department, in which the bank also agreed to engage an independent monitor to conduct a comprehensive review of its compliance program and address the bank’s money laundering controls. In Taiwan, besides the commission’s punitive measures, the bank should be prepared to face rigorous public scrutiny over improvements to its legal compliance and corporate governance issues.

Taiwanese regulators might consider imposing heavier punishments to prevent similar compliance mishaps. According to local media reports, some lawmakers across party lines are proposing an amendment to the Banking Act (銀行法), in which they suggest removing the limits on fines and revoking the operating licenses of violators in serious cases.

Removing the limits on fines has already been implemented through an amendment to the Financial Consumer Protection Act (金融消費者保護法), which was approved by the legislature in January last year, to help regulate the sale of financial products — such as highly controversial yuan-linked target redemption forward financial derivative products — while protecting the rights of consumers.

Regardless of how much heavier penalties might become, the Mega Bank case has taught the nation that the key issue lies with the effective enforcement of standard operating procedures in terms of risk control and legal compliance, with internal auditing officials conducting regular checks and promptly reporting the results to the board of directors.