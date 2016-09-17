Hong Kong’s judiciary is at risk of being undermined by China

By James Pomfret and Greg Torode / Reuters, HONG KONG

The emergence of a new generation of activists seeking independence for Hong Kong could trigger a legal battle with China that undermines the independence of its judiciary, senior government, legal and diplomatic officials warn.

Six activists who support a much greater degree of self-determination for Hong Kong are poised to enter the territory’s 70-seat Legislative Council after one-in-five voters backed so-called localists and young democrats in polls this month.

The former British colony was returned to China in 1997, when Beijing signed agreements granting it extensive autonomy, an independent judiciary and rule of law for at least 50 years, but Hong Kong’s younger generation has grown increasingly angry over stalled democratic progress and skeptical of China’s commitment to local freedoms.

Now some top-level government and judicial officials fear a direct legal intervention to challenge legislators’ rights even to mention independence.

Senior government and judicial sources say the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress might invoke its right to interpret Hong Kong’s Basic Law — the mini-constitution that guides the territory’s relationship to the mainland — to explicitly outlaw discussions of independence.

If Beijing and its local allies try to use the law to shut down the independence activists, the role of the judiciary will be critical, since it could be called upon to judge if the government has acted within its power.

There was a “tangible risk” that the National People’s Congress might overrule a finding in favor of the activists by Hong Kong’s highest court, said one senior source with close ties to Beijing and Hong Kong officials.

“This would be very bad... It would be like initiating the end of the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

Hong Kong-based Chinese officials have made clear in private conversations that they do not believe exercising the little-used right would be so damaging.

PERFECT STORM

In late 2014, tens of thousands took to the streets for 79 days of protests against reforms that failed to deliver full democracy for leadership and legislative elections, and since then some have gone on to advocate Hong Kong independence.

A source in close touch with Chinese officials in the territory said “nothing makes Beijing angrier” than talk of independence.

A second source close to Hong Kong officials and senior judicial officials warned that after the legislative results a “perfect storm” was gathering over Hong Kong.

“The senior judges and government officials fear it is coming, but they cannot stop it, or even get out of the way,” the source said.

The past year has already raised concerns at China’s creeping interference in Hong Kong affairs, with the abduction of local booksellers, allegations of the harassment of activists by pro-Beijing media, and sources claiming Beijing was behind the disqualification of six pro-independence candidates from the legislative elections.

A spokesman for Hong Kong’s Department of Justice said it believed legal differences could be resolved through Hong Kong’s judicial system and it would not seek an interpretation of the Basic Law from the National People’s Congress.

The department repeated earlier statements that it was closely monitoring activities to advocate or promote Hong Kong independence, which is contrary to Hong Kong’s Basic Law and interests, and would “take appropriate action in accordance with relevant law,” the spokesman said.