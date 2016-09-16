Regulations for pension funds need relaxation

By Lee Wo-chiang 李沃牆

Pension reform has, since 2013, become a hugely contentious issue, thanks to meddling by certain politicians and talk show hosts. The roots of the problems stretch way back; the responsibility for it falls on many heads.

Reform is imminent. However, it must be discussed rationally. Without consensus, without mutual trust, it would not work.

The issue is a complex one, involving much more than the appropriate income replacement ratio for the various pension schemes, the proper premium, or how pensions are to be distributed.

According to Ministry of Civil Service figures, the Public Service Pension Fund is more than NT$2.3 trillion (US$72.6 billion) in the red, and the individual pension funds for military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers are expected to go bankrupt over the next 15 years. If the government wants to balance the books for the next 50 years, it will need to increase the contribution rate to three times more than the current 12 percent.

However, some say the government need only to improve pension fund utilization and performance by 1 percent to save the equivalent of a 5 percent increase in contributions: If the government can improve efficiency by 4 or 5 percent, it can balance the pension fund books.

The ministry says the public service employee reserve fund is NT$253.3 billion, but the reserve fund average yield is a barely adequate 3.23 percent. As of last year, there was only NT$565.33 billion available for use in the Public Service Pension Fund, but losses calculated for the amount of realized gains plus unrealized gains were NT$10.88 billion, giving an annual percentage yield of minus-1.9 percent, a worrying minus-2.2 percent when the NT$8.4 billion for self-employed payments are taken into account.

The fund is certainly not the only pension fund with sub-optimal performance. The utilization and performance of the Labor Insurance and the Labor Pension funds are hardly ideal either.

Other nations are more successful. In Norway, the 10-year government bond yields for the Government Pension Fund Global is 6.8 percent; in the US, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System boasts a 30-year state bond yield of 9.4 percent; while in South Korea, the National Pension Service has a 10-year yield of about 7 percent. This is due to a bit of flexibility, imagination and prudence.

The pension fund arrangements in Taiwan have long been overly conservative, subject to restrictions and consistently plagued by irregularities.

If people can propose all of the changes drafted by experts, with relaxed investment restrictions, broader asset allocation and more flexibility, then they can discuss how these changes can be implemented.

In Singapore, the pension fund model relies more on individuals to manage their own affairs, with people being able to choose the new system as of 2000. Six years after its implementation, the average rate of return on investment was as high as 7 percent. The annual percentage yield for Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund is as high as 12 percent.

The nation can certainly look at these examples, or consider combining other types of pension funds, setting up an overarching preparatory foundation and having a panel of international experts to manage it.

A nation’s pension system is important. It is an insurance mechanism to ensure that people are able to live a good life in retirement. It is imperative that people are all on board on this one.