NHI model can be used on pensions

By Chiang Sheng 江盛

Local offices of the UK’s National Health Service in Yorkshire, England, recently announced a proposal to delay non-emergency surgeries for obese people and smokers by a year unless they cut their weight by 10 percent or stop smoking for two months. The rationale for the proposal is that the healthcare budget has been cut and although the service can save people in emergency situations, people also need to look after their own health.

To fund Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Program (NHI), a “health tax” was introduced that is separate from individual income tax. People in Taiwan pay more than NT$570 billion (US$18 billion) in NHI contributions every year to keep the NHI program going. The NHI has survived not by increasing investments, but by suppressing expenditures. Measures taken to this end include an aggregate spending cap, soft caps, case mixed indices, diagnosis-related groups, increased payment denials and broader penalties — measures that a lot of doctors hate with a passion.

Pensions, the NHI and long-term care are supposed to be the safety nets of modern society, not a luxury provision. As well as stable financial resources, these services rely on people’s emotions.

On Sept. 3, anxious military personnel, public servants and public-school teachers held a protest march in Taipei, but just a few days before, nurses had held another protest far from Taipei, outside the Tri-Service General Hospital’s Penghu Branch. They complained that the hospital makes them work excessively long hours for little pay, but the hospital argued that it has not been able to recruit enough nurses. If a hospital cannot recruit enough nursing staff, it should cut back on the medical services it provides rather than asking the nurses to shoulder the burden. The same rationale applies in the case of the measures proposed by the Yorkshire health authorities.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has promised to subject the work hours of resident physicians to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) starting in 2018. It has also recognized for the first time that there is a shortage of medical students. The ministry plans to introduce a resident and visiting physician system and relaunch the rather ineffective system of state funding for medical students.

The methods used to suppress NHI spending could be a good reference point when seeking solutions for Taiwan’s near-bankrupt pension system. Interest rates are below 1 percent and the economy is sluggish. Under such conditions, the idea of continuing to pay an 18 percent interest rate on part of state employees’ savings is delusional. It is also devoid of generational justice in that a group of retired people draws a considerably higher income than millions of people who are working. Farm workers in their 70s and 80s are slogging away in productive work, while many government and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) employees can retire at about 50 years of age. These inequalities give people a strong impression that they are suffering from class exploitation.

Although tens of thousands of people with vested interests took to the streets on Sept. 3, if the pension system is not reformed the nation might see millions of long-term low-paid people in street demonstrations. If that happens, perhaps politicians from the two major parties will be shocked out of their stupor.