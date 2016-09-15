By Helena Smith / The Observer

Despite its barbed wire and razor strip fencing and armed guards, Amygdaleza, Greece’s notorious detention center for child refugees, in many ways is testimony to children doing childish things.

There is the girdle of graffiti on its walls, the hand-drawn pictures of animals and flowers. There are the slogans daubed high and low: “I love you,”

“I miss you,” “life is love.” And beyond its ill-lit dormitories — little more than grimy mattresses on grimy plinths — there is a playground of sorts with two goalposts and polychrome walls.

Then there are the inmates, some as young as 12, wide-eyed, fresh-faced, as quick to laugh as they are to cry.

You hear the hubbub and you do not think of a prison; you think of a school. However, that is what Amygdaleza is: a camp initially established to host undocumented migrants — in a police academy on the northwestern edge of Athens — but now home to up to 40 unaccompanied minors at any given time.

In other places, in other eras, the flat-roofed building that houses the children might have passed as a borstal. In Athens — on the frontline of Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II — it is a holding pen for innocents whose conditions, in the words of a scathing report issued by Human Rights Watch on Friday last week, is not only deplorable, but should never exist.

Greek authorities call it a “special place for the accommodation of foreigners,” part of a chain of closed facilities available to the 3,464 migrant children registered nationwide. As a measure of last resort, minors are placed in such institutions for lack of viable alternatives and for their own protection, they say.

Under the watchful eye of the guards, their eyes darting this way and that, the detainees — all boys from countries that, on our visit, include Algeria, Syria, Tunisia, Pakistan and Iraq — prefer to watch their words.

This is not where any of them intended to be. Each, in his own way, shares the common story of dodging bullets and worse to get to Europe — the imagined utopia at the end of a journey sometimes triggered by the need to flee poverty but, more often than not, persecution and war.

That they have got here, at all, in conditions that adults might find hard to survive, past smugglers and criminal gangs is, in itself, a story of courage and resolve. Some start out alone, but just as many lose their families in shipwrecks and other tragedies along the way.

“None of us want to be here,” said Ahmed Kamshle, a 14-year-old Syrian brandishing his papers. “And some of us have been here for a very long time. The food is very bad and there are rats.”

It is a plight that is not lost on Stathis Sidoropoulos, the police officer in charge of Amygdaleza’s youth wing who has demanded that the dormitories be scrubbed clean for our visit.

A mild-mannered man with two young children of his own, Sidoropoulos is the first to say that none of the minors should be behind bars.

“If our state weren’t bankrupt, if it had been properly prepared, they wouldn’t be here,” he said, his soft dark eyes looking into the distance. “If you can help improve the conditions that would be good. All day they have got nothing to do. Games would help but, so too, would mattresses, pillows, sheets and soap. In a few words, we need everything really.”

When Sidoropoulos was given the job a year ago he had dreams of transforming Amygdaleza.