Why the EU does not plan to appease deluded Brexit supporters

By Nick Cohen / The Observer

The urge to bluster is universal among reckless men who have risked everything. They boom that events have proved them right, as if booming can drown the thought that they have made a colossal error. As their mistakes can cause the worst damage, politicians, propagandists and the politically committed in general are the worst blusterers of all.

The front page of the Daily Express on Aug. 8, 1939, contained one of the finest blusters in British history. Lord Beaverbrook, the proprietor, had so supported appeasing Hitler he dropped Winston Churchill from his pages for warning of the Nazi threat.

Beaverbrook and his journalists were desperate to prove that they had not betrayed their nation. Under the headline “No War This Year,” the Express assured its readers that no less an authority than “Mr Selkirk Panton,” the paper’s Berlin correspondent, believed that “Herr Hitler, despite all his mysticism, is a hard-headed, hard-boiled politician... He will not risk everything over some hasty action.”

On Sept. 1, 1939, Hitler invaded Poland. On Sept. 3, Britain and France declared war on Germany.

As luck would have it, on Sept. 3 this year — 77 years to the day after its “no war this year” prediction failed so spectacularly — the print edition of the Express led with the headline that Britain was in a “Brexit boom.”

Along with the rest of the right-wing press and the politicians who led Britain to this pass, the Express is loud in its insistence that the “doom mongers” had been proved wrong.

Now, as then, we see the same desperation to believe that the Conservatives have not betrayed their nation and the same refusal to face reality. Britain is not in recession because the Bank of England has pumped cheap money into the economy with Weimaresque abandon and reduced interest rates to their lowest level ever.

Keynes’ “euthanasia of the rentier” is upon us and might be an appealing prospect if the rentiers whose interest payments were vanishing were the misers of 19th-century fiction. However, as everyone saving for a pension is a rentier now, the Brexit “boom” rests on the central bank ordering a miserable future for millions.

The lie direct of the Brexit campaign was that the EU costs Britain ￡350 million (US$466 million) a week. The bigger lie, which some Leave supporters might even have believed, was that there were no hard choices. The British could have it all. Immigration controls, prosperity, access to EU markets without compliance with EU laws... Whatever they wanted, at no cost at all.

Or as Leave campaigner Boris Johnson, a politician who has never made the mistake of believing what he says, told his credulous supporters: “This is a great country and great economy, and I think people know we can do brilliantly if we take back control.”

An honest version of Johnson (if you can imagine such a creature) would have gone to the Nissan car workers in Sunderland and said words to the effect of: We may be able to deliver the immigration controls you want if we leave the single market, but there is a risk that you will lose your jobs if we do.

The cynicism of the Leave campaigners’ failure to lay out the difficult decisions shocked the naive, but these were charlatans fighting a campaign they were prepared to win without honor.

What ought to shock even the most cynical observer of public life is that the deceit continues to this day.