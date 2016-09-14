Toward cohesive baseball policies

By Lin Wen-lan 林文蘭

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) recently received the nation’s youth baseball team, which has won several international tournaments this year. Right then and there, Tsai announced three policies to improve the development of Taiwanese baseball. The policies include measures aimed at increasing the number of professional teams, perfecting the professional farm team system and enhancing stadium facilities.

Objectively speaking, these three policies miss the point. They indicate that when the president’s staff were formulating policies, they only focused on the commercial and competitive aspects of the sport, overlooking the importance of baseball education on a fundamental level and the necessity of creating a positive environment for the sport.

Whenever there is a serious setback or when a major game is about to start, all sorts of activities to save the national sport or promotional projects and subsidies can be seen in Taiwan. For example, there have been seminars on the future of Taiwanese baseball, national baseball affairs conferences, plans to invigorate baseball, projects in relation to selection, training, as well as tournaments, subsidies and projects that prioritize eastern Taiwan.

In 2020 there are to be six national baseball teams competing for the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. Each of these nations will spare no effort in relation to the selection process, training, game rules and qualification rules.

Based on my research over the past decade, there are six keys to perfecting Taiwan’s baseball environment.

First, the basic educational purpose and sports values of students’ baseball activities should be emphasized.

Well-known US sociologist Gary Alan Fine said: “A Little League baseball team is a culture-producing group that has both task-oriented goals (winning baseball games, learning technical baseball skills) and socio-emotional goals (having fun, making friends).”

Fine said that the essence of sport is not exercise, but memory.

In Taiwan, baseball players are trained like soldiers and the price of winning is usually to focus narrowly on baseball at the expense of getting a proper education. However, beginning in 2013, the Taiwan Black Panther High School Baseball Tournaments — the Taiwanese version of Japan’s Summer Koshien — have brought a ray of hope with their focus on many important sports values.

Hence, actively subsidizing baseball teams, baseball clubs and community baseball teams at the grassroots level, setting up safe baseball fields, changing people’s single-minded pursuit of winning and enriching the educational content of baseball education could help young baseball players of school age move past the focus on winning or losing and enjoy the pleasures of team sports and inter-school games.

Second, a comprehensive program should be established that incorporates professional skill cultivation and training backed by sports science for young and adult baseball players alike. In the past, many schools famous for their baseball teams used traditional methods to train their students, which required a great amount of time and caused mental and physical exhaustion and sports injuries.

The Sports Administration, the Student Baseball Federation and the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association should collaborate on the establishment of an integrated platform for talented baseball players and a mechanism to track and counsel players.