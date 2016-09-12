Foreign crews confined to boats catch Haiwaiian seafood

By Martha Mendoza and Margi Mason / AP, HONOLULU

Pier 17 does not even show up on most Honolulu maps. Vehicles whiz past it on their way to Waikiki’s famous white sand beaches. Yet few locals, let alone passing tourists, are aware that just behind a guarded gate, another world exists: Foreign fishermen confined to US boats for years at a time.

Hundreds of undocumented men are employed in this unique US fishing fleet, due to a federal loophole that allows them to work, but exempts them from most basic labor protections. Many come from impoverished Southeast Asian and Pacific nations to take the dangerous jobs, which can pay as little as US$0.70 an hour.

With no legal standing on US soil, the men are at the mercy of their US captains on US-flagged, US-owned vessels, catching prized swordfish and ahi tuna. Since they do not have visas, they are not allowed to set foot ashore. The entire system, which contradicts other US state and federal laws, operates with the blessing of high-ranking US lawmakers and officials, an Associated Press (AP) investigation found.

The fleet of about 140 boats docks about once every three weeks, occasionally at ports along the US west coast, including Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, but mainly at Piers 17 and 38 in Honolulu. Their catch ends up at restaurants and premium seafood counters across the country, from Whole Foods to Costco, and is touted by celebrity chefs such as Roy Yamaguchi and Masaharu Morimoto.

Americans buying Hawaiian seafood are almost certainly eating fish caught by one of these workers, who account for nearly all the fleet’s crew.

A single yellowfin tuna can fetch more than US$1,000 and vendors market the catch as “sustainable seafood produced by Hawaii’s hard-working fishermen.”

However, workers such as Indonesian Syamsul Maarif, are not protected or compensated like locals. He was sent home to Indonesia after nearly dying when his boat sank 260km off Hawaii.

He lost everything, and said it took four months to get his pay.

“We want the same standards as the other workers in America, but we are just small people working there based on the contract that we signed,” he said. “We don’t have any visa. We are illegal, so we cannot demand more.”

Over six months, the AP obtained confidential contracts, reviewed dozens of business records and interviewed boat owners, brokers and more than 50 fishermen in Hawaii, Indonesia and San Francisco. The investigation found men living in squalor on some boats, forced to use buckets instead of toilets, suffering running sores from bed bugs and sometimes lacking sufficient food. It also revealed instances of human trafficking.

This report is part of the AP’s ongoing global look at labor abuses in the fishing industry, stretching from Southeast Asia to the US’ own waters.

Last year, the AP reported on fishermen locked in a cage and buried under fake names on the remote Indonesian island village of Benjina. Their catch was traced to the US, leading to more than 2,000 slaves being freed. However, thousands more remain trapped worldwide in a murky industry where work takes place far from shore and often without oversight.

In Hawaii, federal contractors paid to monitor catches said they are troubled by what they have seen while living weeks at a time at sea with the men.

“You get that sort of feeling that it’s like gaming the system,” said Forest O’Neill, who coordinates the boat observers in Honolulu. “It’s a shock. It becomes normal, but it’s like, ‘How is this even legal? How is this possible?’... They are like floating prisons.”