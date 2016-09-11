Trump’s temperament highlights role of emotional intelligence

By Joseph Nye

Last month, 50 former national security officials who had served at high levels in US Republican administrations from former US presidents Richard Nixon to George W. Bush published a letter saying they would not vote for their party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump.

In their words: “A president must be disciplined, control emotions and act only after reflection and careful deliberation.”

Simply put: “Trump lacks the temperament to be president.”

In the terminology of modern leadership theory, Trump is deficient in emotional intelligence — the self-mastery, discipline and empathic capacity that allows leaders to channel their personal passions and attract others. Contrary to the view that feelings interfere with thinking, emotional intelligence — which includes two major components, mastery of the self and outreach to others — suggests that the ability to understand and regulate emotions can make overall thinking more effective.

While the concept is modern, the idea is not new. Practical people have long understood its importance in leadership.

In the 1930s, former US Supreme Court justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, a crusty old veteran of the US Civil War, was taken to meet then-US president Franklin Roosevelt, a fellow Harvard graduate, but one who had not been a distinguished student.

Asked later about his impressions of the new president, Holmes famously quipped: “Second-class intellect; first-class temperament.”

Most historians would agree that Roosevelt’s success as a leader rested more on his emotional than his analytical intelligence.

Psychologists have tried to measure intelligence for more than a century. General intelligence quotient (IQ) tests measure dimensions of intelligence such as verbal comprehension and perceptual reasoning, but IQ scores predict only about 10 percent to 20 percent of variation in life success. The 80 percent that remains unexplained is the product of hundreds of factors playing out over time. Emotional intelligence is one of them.

Some experts argue that emotional intelligence is twice as important as technical or cognitive skills. Others suggest it plays a more modest role. Moreover, psychologists differ about how the two dimensions of emotional intelligence — self-control and empathy — relate to each other.

For example, former US president Bill Clinton scored low on the first, but high on the second. Nonetheless, they agree that emotional intelligence is an important component of leadership. Former US president Richard Nixon probably had a higher IQ than Roosevelt, but much lower emotional intelligence.

Leaders use emotional intelligence to manage their “charisma,” or personal magnetism, across changing contexts. Everyone presents themselves to others in a variety of ways in order to manage impressions made: For example, we “dress for success.”

Politicians, too, “dress” differently for different audiences. Former US president Ronald Reagan’s staff was famous for its effectiveness in managing impressions. Even a tough general like George Patton used to practice his scowl in front of a mirror.

Successful management of personal impressions requires some of the same emotional discipline and skill possessed by good actors.

Acting and leadership have a great deal in common. Both combine self-control with the ability to project. Reagan’s prior experience as a Hollywood actor served him well in this regard, and Roosevelt was a consummate actor, as well. Despite his pain and difficulty in moving on his polio-crippled legs, Roosevelt maintained a smiling exterior and was careful to avoid being photographed in his wheelchair.