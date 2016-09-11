EDITORIAL: Window of opportunity closing

US President Barack Obama, speaking on Wednesday in Laos at this year’s ASEAN summit, cited Taiwan as an example of a flourishing Asian democracy.

“We know that democracy can flourish in Asia, because we’ve seen it thrive, from Japan and South Korea to Taiwan,” he said.

While comforting to hear, it is worth noting that this fledgling, thriving democracy is constantly held hostage to the practical geopolitical implications of China’s rise, and is at risk of being snuffed out by Beijing’s machinations.

On Sept. 19, last year, in a speech at a Taipei symposium, former American Institute in Taiwan director William Stanton criticized the Obama administration’s policy toward China for its handling of Taiwan.

“An example was the omission of any references to Taiwan in describing the US policy of a reorientation to Asia,” Stanton said.

Obama has made real, albeit tentative, inroads to shifting the focus of US foreign policy from the Middle East to Asia. He has established relations with Myanmar, improved relations with Vietnam, signed a defense agreement with India, carried out joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan, and ensured that the US Navy has made its presence known in the South China Sea.

However, Taiwan is the elephant in the room. Yes, the US says it is maintaining its consistent stance on cross-strait issues — adhering to the “one China” policy based on the three joint communiques and the Taiwan Relations Act — but an Asia with Taiwan firmly in the fold as an autonomous, normalized country free to decide which other countries to sign treaties and trade agreements with, especially given the geopolitical strategic importance of its location, would surely be a more stable Asia.

For the majority of his own tenure, Obama has had to deal with a Taiwanese administration that embarked on a very pro-China policy from its inception. Former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration insisted on propping up the tired fabrications of “one China, with different interpretations” and the so-called “1992 consensus.” Only last week, the party aligned itself further with Beijing’s position when KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) removed the “with different interpretations” part of that formulation.

That creaking is the sound of a window of opportunity slowly closing.

In a matter of months, Obama will be gone. His successor will be either Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton or her Republican rival, Donald Trump.

Historically, the expectation in Taiwan has been that Republicans are more supportive of Taiwan. That is not to say that Taiwanese should be hoping for a Republican victory in November.

In a 2014 interview with the Chinese-language Business Weekly magazine, Clinton spoke of the political implications for Taiwan of continuing to pursue closer economic ties with China, and said Taiwan and its democracy were at a “turning point.” Clinton, a former US secretary of state, is intimately aware of the complexities of the region and the importance of having Taiwan in the US’ fold.

However, who knows what Trump would have in store? All the indications so far are that not even Trump knows that. In April, he suggested allowing Japan and South Korea to develop nuclear weapons, and letting them get on with their own self-defense, as a way for the US to pull back from its international obligations. He touts himself as a deal-maker.