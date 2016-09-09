Bad luck and manners tarnish President Obama’s final Asia trip

By Mark Lander / NY Times News Service, VIENTIANE

US President Barack Obama has grown accustomed to having his foreign travels overshadowed by terrorist attacks or police shootings. This might be the first time one of his trips has been marred by bad manners.

On his final visit to Asia as president this week, Obama had intended to confront the US’ wartime legacy in Laos and to reaffirm his strategic pivot to the region. Like all presidential trips, it has been meticulously planned to showcase achievements: A climate-change partnership with China and vigorous US engagement with China’s neighbors.

However, in four messy days, the president lost the clear message choreographed by his advance staff. There was the chaotic arrival ceremony in China, in which missing aircraft stairs unexpectedly trumped the theme of global warming. Then, an ugly personal outburst that prompted Obama to cancel a meeting with the new leader of the Philippines, an ally the US will need in the coming contest with China for regional influence.

On Tuesday, the White House scrambled to limit the fallout from skipping a meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Obama pulled the plug after hearing that Duterte had unleashed a profane diatribe against him, threatening to repeat it to Obama’s face if he dared ask him about recent extrajudicial killings in his country.

Obama is dealing with other headwinds, not least that he is a lame-duck leader in the last five months of his term. In the US, his struggles are viewed through the unforgiving lens of election-year politics.

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Twitter that the Chinese snubbed Obama and that Duterte called him a “‘son of a whore.’ Terrible!”

For a president eager to burnish his legacy, the trip has in fact yielded progress on several fronts, most notably climate change. However, the miscues illustrate how poor planning, or even plain bad luck, can undermine a president’s performance abroad.

Worse, the dispute with Duterte carries genuine risks for the US, given the sensitive role of the Philippines as a US treaty ally that is engaged in an increasingly dangerous standoff with Beijing over maritime claims in the South China Sea. Scrapping the meeting, US officials insisted, was less an expression of Obama’s pique than a recognition that the news media would treat it as a spectacle.

“All of the focus was on those comments,” US Deputy National Security Adviser Benjamin Rhodes said. “We felt that did not create a constructive environment for a bilateral meeting.”

Rhodes insisted that the alliance between the US and the Philippines was “rock solid;” the two countries work together on a range of issues, from drug interdiction to counterterrorism.

He said it was possible that Obama might run into Duterte anyway, since the two are attending an ASEAN meeting in Vientiane.

Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton said Obama’s decision to cancel the meeting was “exactly the right choice.”

She said the president was likely to raise concerns about extrajudicial killings of alleged drug dealers, “and when the president of the Philippines insulted our president, it was appropriate in a very low-key way to say, ‘Sorry, no meeting.’”

Duterte seemed eager to defuse the situation.

In a statement, he said he regretted that his comments “came across as a personal attack on the US president.”