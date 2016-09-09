The money burning a hole in Silicon Valley’s wallet

By Simon Bowers / The Observer

Three years ago, Apple boss Tim Cook was emphatic. Appearing before a US Senate committee, the man who runs the world’s largest company told the politicians straight: Apple had no intention of repatriating billions of dollars of profits from its international operations until the US Treasury slashed corporate taxation.

“I have no current plan to bring them back at the current tax rate,” Cook said.

It was a response — one of many — that rankled with the committee’s chair, Senator Carl Levin. Leaning forward, the tough septuagenarian senator from Michigan glared at Cook over the top of his glasses: “It is not your intent to bring them home unless we reduce our tax rates? Is that correct?”

Cook repeated: “I have no current plan to do so at the current tax rates.”

It was a charged exchange that laid bare the impasse between corporate America and Washington. At that time, Apple had amassed about US$100 billion in cash — income from its foreign operations — all of which was being carefully held outside the US, beyond the reach of US tax authorities.

GROWING STOCKPILE

Since then, every three months, Apple has given Wall Street an update on the size of this cash pile, and each time the figure has grown by several billion. At last count, six weeks ago, the figure stood at US$215 billion.

If Apple were to bring that money back to the US, however, it would be taxed at about 40 percent, one of the highest tax rates in the world.

“Apple serves its shareholders by keeping these funds overseas,” the Californian technology firm told the senators.

By using a long-standing loophole in the tax code, Apple, in common with many other multinationals, can continually defer US taxes on these offshore earnings for as long as they are kept outside of the US.

This is a quirk of US law that has had a dramatic, and increasingly unsustainable, impact on the corporate world. It has meant that many of the richest firms in the US are amassing huge, untaxed, offshore cash piles. In recent, years that trend has been accelerated by the US’ booming leading tech firms and their worldwide success.

According to ratings agency Moody’s, US companies, excluding banks, had an estimated US$1.2 trillion in cash overseas at the end of last year. Just over half of that sum — US$630 billion — is estimated to be held by Apple and other tech companies, among them Silicon Valley firms Microsoft (US$96 billion), Cisco (US$57 billion), Google (US$43 billion) and Oracle (US$45 billion).

US President Barack Obama promised he would get corporate America to bring profits home, as have both the Republican and Democrat candidates vying to succeed him. Quite how to do so, however, has divided Washington for decades.

If the result has been intransigence, few have complained very loudly. The impasse has suited corporate America well, allowing its biggest international businesses to enjoy years of ultra-low tax bills.

UNTHINkABLE RULING

Last week, however, the dramatic intervention of EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager appeared to steal the reform initiative from Washington.

In a decision that for many years tax experts would have thought unthinkable, she ruled that a significant slice of Apple’s offshore wealth had been illegally won. The iPhone maker, Vestager found, had been benefiting from a sweetheart tax deal agreed behind closed doors with Ireland a quarter of a century ago. That deal had resulted in Apple avoiding 13 billion euros (US$14.5 billion) in taxes over 10 years, she said: Those back taxes, plus interest, would have to be repaid.