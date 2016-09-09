[ LETTERS ]

Insurgency as a defense

In response to Lin Chang-tsung’s recent article (“An uncomfortable defense option?” Sept. 8, page 8), there is also another defense option that Taiwan has: insurgency.

If China invades, Taiwan’s military will fight back and cause significant damage to China. However, when the shooting stops, eventually Taiwan will fall. China’s military is just too big. Anecdotally, but indicative, many Taiwanese believe that if war breaks out, Taiwan will lose. One of the many reasons young men dislike mandatory military service is because they believe Taiwan will lose if war breaks out.

So, China attacks, Taiwan fights back, China eventually wins. Then what? Insurgency. A superior military is no guarantee of victory. England experienced this in Ireland. Ireland is now independent, although not unified. The US experienced this in Vietnam. The US dropped more bombs on Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia than in World War II. The US destroyed so much of the land in Vietnam that [locals] could not even grow enough rice to feed themselves.

And the insurgency still kicked the US out. The US is experiencing this again in Iraq and Afghanistan, where despite continuous war for more than 25 years, the insurgency continues. Of course, all of this depends on whether or not China invades. Will China invade?

The Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu (孫子) said: “Know your enemy and know yourself and you will never lose a battle.”

If China is the enemy, let us know China. China knows that many Taiwanese and Taiwanese military personnel believe an eventual Chinese victory will result if war breaks out.

Yet China still has not invaded. China has said they will invade if Taiwan declares independence. Taiwan has not declared independence, has not changed its name from the Republic of China, nor changed its Olympic team name. So the independence justification of invasion is currently absent.

To China’s west, they share a small border with Afghanistan, where the US has a military base. To the south, China sees US military bases in the Philippines and Australia. To the east, China sees US military bases in Japan and South Korea. Only to China’s north is there no US military base.

In other words, China is contained. China is building up their military in case the US strikes first. The US has a history of attacking first: Vietnam, Iraq and Somalia are just a few examples. There are numerous other examples of the US taking military action against other countries first and there are numerous other US military bases in the Pacific in addition to the ones mentioned.

Finally, look at the little we see of China’s interior. During the Tiananmen Square uprising 30 years ago, China sent in the tanks. But more recently, when Hong Kong returned to China, Beijing did not send in the tanks. And even more recently there was another uprising in Xinjiang. After it ended Beijing set up an infrastructure program to improve the local economy there. For Taiwan and China, maintaining the “status quo” is one of many peaceful options.

Andres Chang

Taipei

Tsai should attend APEC

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should attend November’s APEC meeting as the president of Taiwan instead of “Chinese Taipei.” This is the sincere wish of Taiwanese and would be welcomed by most, if not all, of the APEC member nations. APEC is an organization for cooperation — not confrontation.