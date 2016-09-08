New York City food hub aims to provide fresh produce for all

By Winnie Hu / NY Times News Service, NEW YORK

Lunches at a senior center on the Upper East Side of Manhattan come with organic kale, vine-ripened tomatoes and freshly plucked summer squash — all grown not that far away in the Hudson Valley.

For a suggested donation of US$1.50, regulars at the center operated by the Lenox Hill Neighborhood House can feast on a bounty of vegetables and fruits from the same local farms that supply fancy restaurants such as Gramercy Tavern, Craft and Bouley.

“It’s very satisfying,” said 71-year-old Antonio Perez, who retired as a laundry worker at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown and recently tried zucchini for the first time.

Arugula and bok choy are not just for food connoisseurs anymore. There is a growing appetite for fresh, local, high-quality produce in New York City at places such as senior centers, schools and soup kitchens, as the benefits of such foods have been embraced beyond the walls of artisanal restaurants and health food stores.

In recent years, initiatives have aimed to get fresh produce onto more dinner plates, particularly those of poorer residents who cannot afford to shop at, say, Whole Foods.

Now the city is going to get a new US$20 million food hub to support these efforts.

The New York State Greenmarket Regional Food Hub, which was announced last month by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, is to be based in a 6,968m2 warehouse operated by GrowNYC, a nonprofit that also runs the city’s greenmarkets. It will be used to distribute fresh produce from local farmers directly to community institutions and programs, restaurants and other places that are typically too big to buy piecemeal at local farmers markets and too small to purchase in bulk from commercial food suppliers.

Last year, GrowNYC distributed more than 1.14 million kilograms of fresh produce through a wholesale produce delivery service that it started in 2012 in a rented warehouse, up from 227,272kg the first year. It has turned down requests from dozens of community groups because its 465m2 warehouse is packed to capacity.

Marcel Van Ooyen, the president and chief executive of GrowNYC, said the new food hub would allow it to “dramatically increase the number of farmers we support and New Yorkers we help feed.”

The greenmarket food hub is to be built on 121.4 hectares of city-owned land in the Hunts Point neighborhood in the Bronx, which already serves as one of the nation’s largest food distribution centers with existing produce, fish and meat markets.

Maria Torres-Springer, president and chief executive of the city’s Economic Development Corp, said the new hub would expand and strengthen the food distribution system.

In addition, city officials are investing more than US$150 million on other improvements to the Hunts Point food distribution center over the next decade, including modernizing existing markets and improving transportation lines.

The city is feeding more people than ever, and its population of 8.5 million has never been larger. However, while organic broccoli and fresh peaches might be regularly eaten at many dining tables, they remain out of reach for poor New Yorkers.

Advocates have estimated that 1.4 million city residents live in households that cannot afford to buy enough food, let alone premium produce.

“There is a stereotype that low-income people don’t want healthy food, so all we need to do is fill their bellies so they don’t starve,” said Joel Berg, the chief executive of Hunger Free America, a nonprofit that was formerly called the New York City Coalition Against Hunger.