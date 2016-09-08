[ LETTERS ]

Defending the police

Sunday’s letter is recommending a police state like the US’, where traffic cops are everywhere and one is in constant fear of being pulled over by the police (Letter, Aug. 4, page 8).

Taiwan is better than the US because of the relaxed atmosphere. So what if some people park illegally or drive on the wrong side of the road. A little anarchy and a lackadaisical attitude is better than being bullied by arrogant cops.

If giving out tickets produces fines and money for the government, then the government will make l not driven over the speed limit or gone through a red light? We all make mistakes. Cutting people a break is paramount to a government that does not want to be too harsh with the people.

All that is needed is propaganda: Let signs and the TV really attack bad driving.

People who obey out of the heart are better off than those who are forced to obey by ruthless cops and cities who are looking for ways to make money.

Stuart Bacha

Tainan

This is a response to the letter of Aurelijus Vijunas. My question is: Why do foreigners in Taiwan feel the need to change everything the Taiwanese do? Why come and live here and then insist Taiwan should be more like the place they came from?

I visited Taiwan for the first time in 1983, came back to study Chinese between 1986 and 1988 and decided to settle here in 1995. Why? Because I liked/like Taiwan as it was/is. I do not want it to change to a copy of the US or any other country.

That is not to say that Taiwan has not changed. It has and all for the better. Want proof? Just last week the annual “Expat Insiders” survey was released. Taiwan came first out of 67 countries. My home country, Belgium, was only 29th.

Vijunas’ view of the police in Taiwan is the main reason I write this. Unlike other places where I had contact with the local police, including the US (where they were invariably coarse), officers here are always courteous, friendly — even when provoked — and helpful. I have nothing but respect for them.

When I was a victim of a crime they kept reporting back to me on the progress of the case (although I never got my property back, the gang involved were rounded up and sent to jail).

When I reported an accident, an attempted suicide, or a case of domestic abuse, I was contacted afterward to thank me for contacting them and informed of the outcome.

During sporting events they keep things running smoothly, despite the best efforts of impatient drivers. And I could go on.

As for doing their part in enforcing traffic rules. Either Vijunas lives in a different Kaohsiung than I do, or he does not want to see police controls taking place on a daily basis all over town.

Hundreds of cars and scooters are towed away every day in Kaohsiung. In the past month alone 10 people I know, and I, got fined for a slew of traffic offenses and other violations.

Police in Taiwan do a fabulous job and should be applauded for it, not criticized.

Geert Anthonis

Kaohsiung