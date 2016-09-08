Global growth: Still made in China

By Stephen Roach

Despite all the hand-wringing over the vaunted China slowdown, the Chinese economy remains the single largest contributor to world GDP growth. For a global economy limping along at stall speed — and most likely unable to withstand a significant shock without toppling into renewed recession — that contribution is all the more important.

A few numbers bear this out. If Chinese GDP growth reaches 6.7 percent this year — in line with the Chinese government’s official target and only slightly above the IMF’s latest prediction of 6.6 percent — China would account for 1.2 percentage points of world GDP growth. With the IMF currently expecting only 3.1 percent global growth this year, China would contribute nearly 39 percent of the total.

That share dwarfs the contribution of other major economies. For example, while the US is widely praised for a solid recovery, its GDP is expected to grow by just 2.2 percent this year — enough to contribute just 0.3 percentage points to overall world GDP growth, or only about one-fourth of the contribution made by China.

A sclerotic European economy is expected to add a mere 0.2 percentage points to world growth, and Japan not even 0.1 percentage point. China’s contribution to global growth is, in fact, 50 percent larger than the combined 0.8 percentage point contribution likely to be made by all of the so-called advanced economies.

In addition, no developing economy comes close to China’s contribution to global growth. India’s GDP is expected to grow by 7.4 percent this year, or 0.8 percentage points faster than China’s. However, the Chinese economy accounts for fully 18 percent of world output (measured on a purchasing power parity basis) — more than double India’s 7.6 percent share. That means India’s contribution to global GDP growth is likely to be just 0.6 percentage points this year — only half the 1.2 percentage point boost expected from China.

More broadly, China is expected to account for fully 73 percent of total growth of the so-called BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group. The gains in India (7.4 percent) and South Africa (0.1 percent) are offset by ongoing recessions in Russia (minus-1.2 percent) and Brazil (minus-3.3 percent). Excluding China, BRICS’ GDP growth is expected to be an anemic 3.2 percent this year.

So, China remains the world’s major growth engine. Yes, the Chinese economy has slowed significantly from the 10 percent average annual growth recorded during the 1980-to-2011 period. However, even after transitioning from the “old normal” to what the Chinese leadership has dubbed the “new normal,” global economic growth remains heavily dependent on China.

There are three key implications of a persistent China-centric global growth dynamic.

First, and most obvious, continued deceleration of Chinese growth would have a much greater impact on an otherwise weak global economy than would be the case if the world were growing at something closer to its longer term trend of 3.6 percent.

Excluding China, world GDP growth will be about 1.9 percent in this year — well below the 2.5 percent threshold commonly associated with global recessions.

The second implication, related to the first, is that the widely feared economic “hard landing” for China would have a devastating global impact. Every 1 percentage point decline in Chinese GDP growth knocks close to 0.2 percentage points directly off world GDP; including the spillover effects of foreign trade, the total global growth impact would be about 0.3 percentage points.