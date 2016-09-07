An uncomfortable defense option?

By Lin Chang-tsung

Taiwanese defense has been said to be one of the most difficult in the world and various US think tanks have offered their opinions on the subject.

Overall, Taiwan’s options are shrinking. Among the options, the strategy of employing land-attack cruise missiles (LACM) against China has been discussed in many articles and treated in various different ways. Most show that they are troubled by the offensive nature of LACMs.

One recent such article is by Richard Bush of the Brookings institution, titled “Taiwan’s security policy.” The first half of the article provides a historical account of the security environment. In the second half, Bush mostly referred to a 2008 article by William Murray of the US Naval War College for practical defense strategies.

While Murray’s article provided many useful suggestions, Bush suggested two ways that US commitment to Taiwan’s security might change.

“The first is a shift in the grand strategy of the United States,” he wrote.

By that, he means US interests “might argue for reducing or ending the security commitment to Taiwan.”

The second way could occur if there are “changes in the military capabilities of China and the United States,” he wrote, adding that “one way to reduce this capabilities race and its implications for war-fighting would be to reduce commitments to American allies and friends in the Western Pacific.”

This suggestion does not seem to align well with what the administration of US President Barack Obama’s “pivot to Asia” policy has been trying to achieve. It certainly does not help with Taiwan’s confidence with the US.

More importantly, this seems to give the wrong message to China that its arms buildup, especially its anti-access, area-denial strategy is working and may one day give it a free pass to use force.

Bush also raised his objection to the potential use of LACMs by Taiwan. He first questioned the effectiveness of the idea, saying that “for Taiwan to acquire a significant independent deterrent would raise concerns in Washington about preserving escalation control in a crisis.”

However, one cannot help but wonder if it is not effective, how can it also be a “significant independent deterrent”?

Set aside for now the question of its effectiveness and examine the escalation control issue. The same concern was raised in Denny Roy’s 2006 article “Taiwan perilously ponders its strategic missile force.”

“An independent capability to strike the mainland would indeed give Taiwan more defense autonomy. This very autonomy, however, might work against a close US-Taiwan relationship by negating Washington’s power to keep a Taiwan Strait crisis from escalating,” he wrote.

Roy’s concern was justifiable because he was thinking of Washington’s security commitment. However, since Bush suggested that the US might abandon Taiwan simply based on US interest calculation, complaining at the same time about Taiwan not handing over defense autonomy sounds undeserving.

The more specific form of this strategy can be found in an article by David Shlapak in a 2011 RAND Corp report titled New Opportunities and Challenges for Taiwan’s Security.

As the fourth of his “Options to shift the cross-strait military balance,” Shlapak suggested using LACMs or ballistic missiles for a counterattack on Chinese runways where their combat aircraft are based. The tactic is tit-for-tat of what Chinese called an “airfield runway blockade.” It aims to crater the runways and therefore trap and ground aircraft based at the damaged airfields.