Trump and Clinton: winners, losers, but no sign of compromise

By Thomas Friedman / NY Times News Service

Anyone who says it does not matter whether Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton wins the US presidential election needs their head examined. The damage that Trump could do to the US with his blend of intellectual laziness, towering policy ignorance and reckless impulsiveness is in a league of its own. Clinton has some real personal ethics issues she needs to confront, but she has got the chops to be president.

What interests me most right now, though, is a different question. It is not: “Who are they — our politicians?” It is: “Who are we — the voters?”

To be specific: Are we all just Shiites and Sunnis now?

More and more of our politics resembles the core sectarian conflict in the Middle East between the two branches of Islam and that is not good, because whether you are talking about Shiites and Sunnis — or Iranians and Saudis, Israelis and Palestinians, Turks and Kurds — a simple binary rule dominates their politics: “I am strong, why should I compromise? I am weak, how can I compromise?”

With rare exceptions, the politics of the Middle East is just a seesaw game between those two modes of zero-sum, rule-or-die thinking. Rarely, these days, does either party stop to seek or forge common ground. It is just: I am strong, so I do not have to meet you in the middle, or I am weak, so I cannot meet you in the middle. You can see how well it has worked for them.

Politico last week reported that while some Republican officials might vote for Clinton, they are already sketching plans “to stymie a President Hillary Clinton agenda.”

Liberals are already warning Clinton not to bring Republicans into her Cabinet or explore meeting them halfway. Have a nice day.

That kind of sectarian, tribal thinking, reinforced by left-right social media enforcers, gerrymandering and giant campaign funds, gives you the sorry spectacle of US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan saying, without embarrassment, that Trump’s pronouncements are a “textbook” example of racism, but he is supporting Trump anyway.

It also gives you the sorry spectacle of Clinton surrogates turning themselves into pretzels to defend her, even though it is obvious that she embraced a pattern of major donors to the Clinton Foundation being given preferential access to her as US secretary of state.

Shiites stick with Shiites. Sunnis stick with Sunnis. It is rule or die, baby. Nothing else matters.

That is not always true in other walks of life. We just got that lesson at the Olympics. US runner Abbey D’Agostino clipped New Zealand’s Nikki Hamblin from behind in the women’s 5,000m qualifying heat, sending both tumbling to the ground well short of the finish.

“D’Agostino got up, but Hamblin was just lying there. She appeared to be crying. Instead of running in pursuit of the others, D’Agostino crouched down and put her hand on the New Zealander’s shoulder, then under her arms to help her up and softly urged her not to quit,” the Associated Press reported.

They embraced at the finish.

Contrast that with the Egyptian Olympic judoka who, under pressure from his society, refused to shake hands with his Israeli opponent. And how is Egypt doing these days? Drifting aimlessly.

Yes, I know, politics is not bean bag. It is about winning, but it is also about winning with a mandate to govern and right now everything suggests that the next four years will be just like the last eight: a gridlocked, toxic, Sunni-Shiite, Democrat-Republican civil war, with little search for common ground. That is how you ruin, not run, a great nation.