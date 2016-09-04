[ LETTER ]

Enough is enough

One problematic issue in Taiwanese society that has not received enough attention is the lawlessness on the streets of Taiwanese cities. Aside from perhaps the very central streets of Taipei, the traffic in Taiwan is very chaotic: Everybody has seen scooters speeding on sidewalks, cars parked on the red line, waiting for the green light in the middle of the road (to have more shade), driving in the opposite lane, making left turns before the intersection, etc.

All this is illegal, but how many times have such violations actually been punished? Not that there are no police officers on the streets — at least in the cities, the larger streets are regularly patrolled. But what is the use? Many times I have seen police officers apathetically drive past illegally parked cars, or completely ignore sidewalk driving — in fact, it is easier to spot a police officer riding a scooter on the sidewalk than seeing one issue a fine for such an offense. So, the problem is not a shortage of manpower, but rather their sloppy attitude toward their duties, far too common among local police officers.

The strict enforcement of the law is badly necessary, both in order to reduce traffic accidents and to discourage violations. Although many of the violations listed above are probably seen by many as very minor offenses, the selfish and inconsiderate behavior on the streets, which most Taiwanese are forced to accept as “normal” at the age they stand in front of their parents and grandparents on scooters (which is illegal, too), is later easily transformed into equally selfish and inconsiderate attitudes toward anything else — whence, arguably, all of our environmental problems, street and labor crime, food scandals, and other social sores.

One additional thing regarding the law enforcement on the streets is that catching and fining violators would not only discourage illegal driving and parking, but, at least in the initial stages, it would generate very large amounts of money which could be put to very good use in the cities, such as improving public transportation, cleaning up the nature, building more parks and maintaining the existing ones, taking better care of the hordes of stray animals soiling the streets and the parks, and posing serious health and safety threats, etc.

To give a simple example, riding a scooter on the sidewalk is punishable by at least NT$600 [US$18.93] in Taiwan. In a city like Kaohsiung, there are many locations where the sidewalk driving rule is violated nearly every minute (at least during the day). Even if only five violators are caught every hour on, say, 10 streets, in a matter of 10 hours, the amount of money collected in fines would reach NT$300,000. In a month, this would jump to NT$9,000,000!

This money, paid by traffic violators, could be put to very good use in many cities and all this could easily happen, if the police were doing their job on the streets properly.

Aurelijus Vijunas

Kaohsiung