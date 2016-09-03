Fukushima Dai-ichi’s invisible dyke stirs controversy

By Martin Fackler / NY Times News Service, FUKUSHIMA DAI-ICHI NUCLEAR POWER PLANT, J

The part above ground does not look like much, a few silver pipes running in a straight line, dwarfed by the far more massive, scarred reactor buildings nearby.

More impressive is what is taking shape unseen beneath — an underground wall of frozen dirt 30m deep and about 1.5km in length, intended to solve a runaway water crisis threatening the devastated Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Japan.

Officially named the Land-Side Impermeable Wall, but better known simply as the ice wall, the project sounds like a fanciful idea from science fiction or a James Bond film, but it is about to become a reality in an ambitious, and controversial, bid to halt an unrelenting flood of groundwater into the damaged reactor buildings since the disaster five years ago when an earthquake and tsunami caused a triple meltdown.

Built by the central government at a cost of ￥35 billion (US$320 million), the ice wall is intended to seal off the reactor buildings within a vast, rectangular-shaped barrier of artificial permafrost. If it becomes successfully operational as soon as this autumn, the frozen soil will act as a dam to block new groundwater from entering the buildings. It will also help stop leaks of radioactive water into the nearby Pacific Ocean, which have decreased significantly since the calamity, but could be continuing.

However, the ice wall has also been widely criticized as an expensive and overly complex solution that might not even work. Such concerns re-emerged this month after the plant’s operator announced that a section that was switched on more than four months ago had yet to fully freeze. Some also warn that the wall, which is electrically powered, could prove as vulnerable to natural disasters as the plant itself, which lost the ability to cool its reactors after the tsunami caused a blackout.

The reactor buildings are vulnerable to an influx of groundwater because of how the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) built the plant in the 1960s, by cutting away a hillside to place it closer to the sea, so the plant could pump in water more easily. That also put the buildings in contact with a deep layer of permeable rock filled with water, mostly rain and melted snow from the nearby Abukuma Mountains, that flows into the Pacific.

The buildings managed to keep the water out until the accident on March 11, 2011. Either the natural disasters themselves, or the explosive meltdowns of three of the plant’s six reactors that followed, are believed to have cracked the buildings’ basements, allowing groundwater to pour in. About 150,000 liters of water a day keep flooding into the buildings.

Once inside, the water becomes highly radioactive, impeding efforts to eventually dismantle the plant. During the accident, the uranium fuel grew so hot that some of it is believed to have melted through the reactor’s steel floors and possibly into the basement underneath, though no one knows exactly where it lies. The continual flood of radioactive water has prevented engineers from searching for the fuel.

Since the accident, five robots sent into the reactor buildings have failed to return because of high radiation levels and obstruction from debris.

The water has also created a waste-management nightmare because TEPCO must pump it out into holding tanks as quickly as it enters the buildings, to prevent it from overflowing into the ocean. The company says that it has built more than 1,000 tanks that now hold more than 800,000 tonnes of radioactive water, enough to fill more than 320 Olympic-size swimming pools.