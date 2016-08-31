Cybertheft threat to cryptocurrency exchanges rising

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss / Reuters, NEW YORK

When hackers penetrated a secure authentication system at a bitcoin exchange called Bitfinex earlier this month, they stole about US$70 million worth of the virtual currency.

The cybertheft — the second largest by an exchange since hackers took about US$350 million in bitcoins at Tokyo’s MtGox exchange in early 2014 — is hardly a rare occurrence in the emerging world of cryptocurrencies.

New data disclosed to Reuters shows a third of bitcoin trading platforms have been hacked, and nearly half have closed in the half dozen years since they burst on the scene.

This rising risk for bitcoin holders is compounded by the fact there is no depositor’s insurance to absorb the loss, even though many exchanges act like virtual banks.

Not only does that approach cast the cybersecurity risk in stark relief, but it also exposes the fact that bitcoin investors have little choice but to do business with undercapitalized exchanges that may not have the capital buffer to absorb these losses the way a traditional and regulated bank or exchange would.

“There is a general sense in the bitcoin community that any centralized repository is at risk,” said a US-based professional trader who lost about US$1,000 in bitcoins when Bitfinex was hacked.

He declined to be named for this article.

“So when investing, you always have that expectation at the back of your head. I lost a small amount compared to the others, but I know of traders who lost millions of dollars worth of bitcoins,” the trader said.

The security challenge for the bitcoin world does not appear to be letting up, according to experts in the currency.

“I am skeptical there’s going to be any technological silver bullet that’s going to solve security breach problems. No technology, cryptocurrency, or financial mechanism can be made safe from hacks,” said Tyler Moore, assistant professor of cybersecurity at the University of Tulsa’s Tandy School of Computer Science who will soon publish the new research on the vulnerability of bitcoin exchanges.

His study, funded by the US Department of Homeland Security and shared with reporters, shows that since bitcoin’s creation in 2009 to March last year, 33 percent of all bitcoin exchanges operational during that period were hacked. The figure represents one of the first estimates of the extent of security breaches in the bitcoin world.

In contrast, data from the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, a non-profit organization, showed that of the 6,000 operational US banks, only 67 banks experienced a publicly disclosed data breach between 2009 and last year. That is about 1 percent of US banks.

However, among the world’s stock exchanges, security breaches are much higher, with hackers attracted to the large pools of cash moving in and out of these trading venues. The latest survey of 46 securities exchanges released three years ago by the International Organization of Securities Commissions and the World Federation of Exchanges found that more than half had experienced a cyberattack.

Moore collaborated on the research with Carnegie Mellon University associate research professor Nicolas Christin and doctoral student Janos Szurdi.

In 2013, Moore and Christin wrote a research paper on security risks surrounding bitcoin exchanges when Moore was still a professor at Southern Methodist University. That research, entitled “Beware of the Middleman: Empirical Analysis of Bitcoin Exchange Risk,” was peer-reviewed and presented at the 17th International Financial Cryptography and Data Security Conference in Okinawa, Japan in 2013.