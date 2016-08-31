The Liberty Times Editorial: Economy a test of government will

During the one-party state era, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) created a lot of myths to maintain its hold on power. One of the myths — and one that has been planted deeply in the minds of Taiwanese — is the idea that the KMT is better than other parties at dealing with the economy.

During the 2008 presidential campaign, then KMT-presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) painted a rosy picture of the nation’s future with his “6-3-3” election pledge — 6 percent annual economic growth, an annual per capita income of US$30,000 and an unemployment rate of less than 3 percent. This helped him attract a lot of votes from people who were hoping that the party would restore the nation’s economy, wealth and livelihood.

However, eight years later, it seems that the only thing the party succeeded in improving is its own lot, while a majority of workers’ income dropped to 16-year lows. Most companies have difficulty staying profitable and, because they have a dim view of the future, are unwilling to invest.

This is why reviving the economy became an important issue in the run-up to the presidential election in January. After the vote, then-president-elect Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her team laid out a blueprint for government, with its focus on five innovative industries, to demonstrate their ability to lead the nation out of its problems.

After the Lunar New Year holiday, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) campaign officials prepared a series of visits to different industries for Tsai to listen, gain an understanding of and encourage businesses. This filled society with hope and expectations for the new government and a new Taiwan — and Tsai’s approval rating kept rising, as everyone was brimming with confidence.

Clearly, working on improving the economy is one of the new administration’s most important tasks. Everyone knows that there is no magic potion that will resolve all economic problems, and that a systematic step-by-step implementation of short, medium and long-term plans is needed and that there is little room for cheap tricks.

However, economic issues are also a matter of public confidence: The attention the government gives to these issues, the signals it sends to the public and the direction it lays down are a crucial sign of leadership, and how it deals with these issues determines the public’s perception of it.

Economic and financial officials recently engaged in dialog with industrial groups and Premier Lin Chuan (林全) expressed his hope that businesses would return to talks about basic pay. Chinese National Federation of Industries chairman Hsu Sheng-hsiung (許勝雄) presented the group’s white paper on the state of industry, urging the government to focus on improving a host of problems, especially the investment climate.

One side is focused on income distribution, the other on development, but competitiveness requires the joint efforts of labor and industry — what should be Taiwan’s strategy for creating a “win-win” situation?

Only if the government can seriously address and resolve these issues can it show that it is more capable of running the country than its predecessor.

The public should refrain from evaluating the government based on its performance over the past 100 days and instead look at what these officials have been busy doing to see if they have a handle on how to run the country.