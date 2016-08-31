EDITORIAL: Tourism rally barking up wrong tree

A travel agency catering specifically to Chinese tourists ceased operations last week. With the number of Chinese visitors to Taiwan expected to keep falling, other businesses are likely to follow. The situation has prompted travel, hotel and tour bus operators to plan a protest for Sept. 12 to ask the government to come up with a solution for the shrinking number of Chinese tourists.

This is quite odd. The number of Chinese tourists is declining not because Taiwan is barring their entry, so why protest against the government? Everyone knows the problem is that Beijing is cutting the number of tour groups it allows to visit Taiwan. If people want to protest, they should go to Beijing.

If President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) follows in the footsteps of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and kowtows to the so-called “1992 consensus,” Beijing might relent and reverse its policy on travel to Taiwan. However, people voted to kick out the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which promoted the “1992 consensus,” so even if Tsai were willing to accept it, the question is whether the 6.89 million people who voted for her would agree just because a few tour operators closed shop.

China is using tourist travel to Taiwan as part of its “united front” strategy and the “peace dividend” that Beijing used to co-opt the Ma administration. From a political perspective, this allows the Chinese government to decide when, how, and how many Chinese tourists should be allowed to travel abroad, as well as when and how it will withdraw these “travel benefits” to put pressure on a country and achieve its political goals.

Economically speaking, it allows Chinese travel agencies to control how tours are distributed, thus creating a buyers’ market, where they can push down tour service prices and even appoint tour operators, hotels, tour bus operators and shopping centers, creating what the Chinese call a “one dragon” business model that maximizes profits for China.

Socially speaking, this business model gives Beijing control over Chinese tourists, making sure that they have as little contact with local societies as possible so they would not be “polluted” by the country they visit.

Chinese tourism does more harm than good, as its large, authoritarian economy uses market mechanisms to wheedle its way into a smaller, democratic society. It begins with what at first seems to be a mutual, voluntary business transaction, but then changes into dependence, so the cost of Taiwan pulling out of the relationship continually increases. This makes it difficult to reverse the process, as individual and short-term benefits turn into a collective and long-term disadvantage.

Business investment is always risky, so as firms welcomed the explosion in Chinese tourism, expanded hotels and bought new tour buses, it raises the question whether they considered what would happen if Beijing changed its mind.

Beijing holds all the chips, so it does not care. A businessperson who does not even possess this level of risk awareness and demands that the government take responsibility when things go awry is naive.

Furthermore, according to the Tourism Bureau, while the number of Chinese tourists who visited Taiwan last month shrank 15.03 percent from a year earlier, the overall number of foreign tourists grew 1.88 percent. It is obvious that this is the result of companies choosing their customers.