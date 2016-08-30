We should revolt against the partisan stupidity of the Internet

By Nick Cohen / The Observer

It is easy to suspect that the Web makes us stupid. I could fill the rest of this newspaper with anecdotes of British leftists using Facebook to reinforce each other’s belief that British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership is a triumph; of cybernats turning to Twitter to bury the nagging feeling that an enormous deficit would have left an independent Scotland close to bankruptcy; or of US conservatives finding incontrovertible proof on white supremacist sites that US President Barack Obama is a Muslim.

However, as I only have this space, I will give you the story of US radio talk show host Charlie Sykes. I do not believe anyone can count themselves properly adult unless they stop at some point in their lives and think through every prejudice they hold. The US shock jock did so last week and confessed at the end of his self-examination to being frightened by the conservative movement he had helped nurture.

When US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told a lie, Sykes said, he could no longer say to his audience: “By the way, you know it’s false.” Facts were biased now. Fact-checkers were the hired liars of the liberal media. The fact was, his fellow conservatives had had it with facts. The partisan Web was their trusted source. If they had read Trump was telling the truth on a conservative site or Facebook, that was all the confirmation they needed.

Sykes described an “alternative media reality and there’s no way to break through it. I swim upstream because, if I don’t say these things from some of these Web sites, then suddenly I have sold out. Then they will ask what’s wrong with me for not repeating these stories that I know not to be true.”

However, suspecting the Web has made us stupid is not the same as proving it. To understand is not to pardon, and I do not mean it as exoneration when I say you can make a good argument that the populist movements sweeping the rich world are understandable reactions to modern crises and fears, not a by-product of new communications technology.

A minority of schoolchildren in the US are white, and within 25 years whites would become a minority in the US population as a whole. You would be naive in the extreme not to have expected a frenzied backlash. Meanwhile, in Europe, Marine le Pen and Nigel Farage have not come from cyberspace. Economic insecurity and mass migration are real, as is the murderous violence of the Islamo-fascists. The euro will truly never work. The banks really did collapse and governments really did fail to send bankers before judges, and compelled taxpayers to bail them out instead. All these things happened without Twitter. You do not appear to need technology to explain our discontents.

Yet, listen to the jeering tone and cocksure ignorance of modern debate for a while, and perhaps you will think again. When Sykes talks about there being no way for the truth to break through alternative media reality, he is describing a world where people are so alienated from each other they cannot accept the good faith of an opponent who produces a discomforting argument. You can see the alienation in the T-shirts worn by Labour supporters announcing with pride that they have “never kissed a Tory.” They are not alone in their sexual taboos. In the 21st century, the idea of love crossing a political divide revolts partisans everywhere. In 1960 just 5 percent of Americans said they would be upset if their child married a supporter of a rival political party. By 2010, that number stood at 40 percent.