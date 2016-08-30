Green government too blue

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) honestly fulfilled her campaign promise of “not to take away the whole bowl” — meaning her Cabinet ministers and other government officials would not entirely come from her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

However, Tsai and Premier Lin Chuan (林全) have overdone it. Most of their appointees and many government corporation heads are loyal Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members including some retirees. KMT members, especially former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), must feel happy — as if they are still in power. Insiders are not necessarily better than outsiders.

If a KMT flavor is needed, Tsai’s administration should only consider those who have been discharged by the KMT. In general, former officials in former president Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) administration are preferred. More young people and women should be considered.

As a result of the strong blue tinge of the green administration, Taiwanese feel blue and Tsai’s and Lin’s approval ratings are lower than their disapproval ratings (the so-called “death cross”). In the recent seven local by-elections, KMT candidates won three, non-partisan candidates won four, and DPP candidates won none. These are warning signs.

Also, there have been numerous unfortunate accidents and scandals in the armed forces as well as transportation and finance sectors. The alleged money laundering by the state-run Mega Financial Holding Co is a “mega” problem.

It is a bad decision that Taiwan will not try to join the UN next month. Some government policies and investigations are often impeded by internal inertia and resistance. The “status quo” is a dynamic state, and should not be misunderstood as a stagnant state.

In celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first direct presidential election by Taiwanese, former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) pointed at the long-term Taiwanese wish of making Taiwan a normalized state. As a start, all Taiwanese netizens should sign an ongoing petition to change “Chinese Taipei” to “Taiwan.” Hopefully, Taiwan will try again to join the UN under the name of “Taiwan” — a clear, simple name known and accepted virtually all over the world.

Within 100 days, the Tsai Administration has made some historical breakthroughs that are impressive beyond description and deserve our applause.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio

High taxes are not punitive

Martin Feldstein is wrong about universal basic income (“US must aim to reduce poverty, not penalize earned success,” Aug. 28, page 7).

First, “penalizing success” is a code phrase that says rich people should not pay higher taxes. Rich people paying higher taxes is not punishing success. Canada, Europe and Japan all tax their rich more than the US and use that money to give their people generous social welfare benefits such as public transportation, education and healthcare.

Canadians, Europeans and Japanese are all healthier and more educated than Americans and their public transportation is better than the US’.

Second, he says universal basic income is impossibly expensive.

Not true. They already have universal basic income in Canada and are planning it in Scandinavia.

Furthermore, in the future there will be no jobs as humans will be replaced by technology. If we have no jobs, how can we have money? Universal basic income.