‘Strongmania’ comes at high cost

By Minxin Pei 裴敏欣

Political strongmen are back in style. Not long ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the only leaders worthy of the label. Today, he has much more competition.

The trend can be seen in traditionally autocratic regimes. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is arguably China’s most powerful leader since the death of Mao Zedong (毛澤東) four decades ago.

However, something similar can be seen in nations that had been touted as model young democracies. In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had long been moving toward autocracy, has concentrated power further in the wake of last month’s failed military coup. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reversed a post-communist success story with a sharp turn toward illiberalism. Even in the Philippines, where the People Power Revolution overthrew then-president Ferdinand Marcos in 1986, voters have just elected as president Rodrigo Duterte, an avowed populist strongman and trigger-happy warrior against drug lords.

Even the world’s most stable democracies have been infected by “strongmania.” In Austria, Norbert Hofer, leader of the far-right Freedom Party, is likely to be elected to the presidency in October. And in the US, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has capitalized on the frustration and prejudices of parts of the US electorate to gain a chance — fortunately, weakening by the day — of becoming the nation’s next president.

This embrace of leaders who promise that they alone can fix society’s problems and restore some idealized past reflects widespread ignorance of the nature and consequences of populist rule. In fact, history has not been kind to such rulers. Like today’s leaders, they would often ride to power on a wave of public anger against the perceived failures of democracy — failures that they had no intention of fixing. Instead, once in office, they would often pursue an entirely different agenda — one that usually made things much worse.

One need look no further than Venezuela, where today’s economic meltdown can be traced back to the disastrous rule of populist par excellence, former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

People loved Chavez’s social-welfare schemes, seemingly unconcerned that they were based on oil revenues and foreign debt. As long as the benefits flowed, Chavez was free to expropriate industries and otherwise discourage private competition. Unsurprisingly, economic diversification stalled, and when oil prices collapsed, so did the economy.

This highlights a key reason why strongmen nearly always lead their nations toward catastrophe. After winning over voters with their apparent decisiveness and directness, such leaders capture enough authority to make quick decisions and demonstrate short-term results — thereby keeping voters on their side as they claim still greater authority.

However, decisiveness carries a high cost. With nobody checking their behavior, strongmen rarely account for long-term risks. In the end, the prosperity they promised never arrives, at least not for long. Instead, the economy usually ends up in ruins.

And that’s not the worst of it. Voters surrender freedoms for that promised prosperity, as Russia under Putin illustrates. Putin promised stability and order, and consolidated his power by taking down his political opponents, liberals and oligarchs alike. Then he began methodically destroying Russia’s fragile democratic institutions, stifling the press and curtailing civil liberties, including freedom of assembly.