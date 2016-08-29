Gaza becomes social media war zone ahead of Palestinian elections

By Peter Beaumont / The Guardian, Gaza City

The two most powerful Palestinian political movements in Gaza — Hamas and Fatah — are slugging it out in a social media war that is pitting video against video and hashtag against hashtag ahead of municipal elections in the Palestinian territories slated for October.

The widespread use of social media for the first time in Palestinian elections has seen both sides locked in a conflict of narratives over conditions in the coastal strip ruled by Hamas since 2007, which has lived through three devastating conflicts with Israel in the past eight years.

The battle of words and images was triggered by a series of slick videos posted on YouTube representing Hamas’ pitch for the municipal elections — not least in Gaza City, one of the three most important and populous Palestinian cities.

The message, after years emphasizing Israeli occupation, siege and resistance, is relentlessly upbeat, featuring two key phrases that have also been deployed as hashtags on Twitter and Facebook: “Thank you, Hamas” and “Gaza is more beautiful.”

The online battle has continued as the Israeli military last week launched about 50 strikes against targets in Gaza. The attacks by jets and Israeli tanks were in response to a missile, claimed by a militant group, that hit the nearby Israeli community of Sderot.

The Hamas videos, featuring drone shots, pop music and stylized production, depict a Gaza at odds with the grinding reality of high unemployment, frequent power cuts and war-damaged buildings.

Instead, the scenes flit from the new sea-side corniche to artfully lit office blocks and an amusement park opened by Hamas, to universities, municipal laborers hard at work and lifeguards on the beaches.

In reply, Fatah — the party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, which governs on the West Bank — has re-edited the videos to show what it believes is the reality of almost a decade of Hamas rule, saying they will reconstruct a battered Gaza.

In the Fatah version — using the same hashtag “thank you Hamas,” but this time ironically — Israeli bombs are depicted exploding over the rooftops. Neighborhoods heavily damaged in the last conflict in 2014, such as Shuja’iya, are shown as a gray patchwork of rubble.

Hamas police are seen beating women on the street or fighting Salafists in a Rafah mosque.

Most horrifying of all is the inclusion of shots of dead Palestinian children from recent conflicts.

It has not only been the rival videos that have been struggling for attention, but associated hashtags too, often mirroring each others’ messages: Hamas asserting it is “ready to rule” with Fatah saying it is “able to rule.”

The original hashtags are already becoming the punchline for jokes among opponents of Hamas, while a shot-by-shot deconstruction of Hamas’ first video has been widely shared on Facebook.

Among other things it claims that many of the achievements Hamas is claiming credit for were either built when Fatah was in power or were paid for — like the Gaza Strip’s refurbished central north-south road — with foreign money from places such as Qatar and Turkey or by private investors including Gaza’s Capital Mall.

The impetus for the campaigns on both sides is the recognition that, with 90,000 young people eligible to vote for the first time, old methods of electioneering may not suffice to grab attention in a battered and weary Gaza where both Fatah and Hamas are regarded with distrust by a sizeable section of the 1.8 million population.