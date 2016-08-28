US must aim to reduce poverty, not penalize earned success

By Martin Feldstein

With a new US president and Congress taking office just six months from now, the time has come to rethink the government’s programs aimed at helping the nation’s poor. The current election season has reflected widespread concern about the issue of inequality. Reducing poverty, rather than penalizing earned success, is the right focus for dealing with it.

The US government now spends more than US$600 billion per year on programs to help the poor. That is about 4 percent of the US’ total GDP. Half of those outlays are for health programs, including Medicaid and the health-insurance subsidies under the 2010 Affordable Care Act — so-called Obamacare. The other half are for a complex range of programs including food stamps, housing subsidies, the Earned Income Tax Credit and cash relief.

To put that 4 percent of GDP in perspective, the federal government’s total revenue from the personal income tax is less than 9 percent of GDP, implying that nearly half is spent on these means-tested programs. Spending on these programs also exceeds that for defense (3.3 percent of GDP) and the 3.3 percent of GDP spent on all other nondefense discretionary programs.

However, despite this large expenditure, the proportion of Americans living in poverty is officially estimated at 15 percent, about the same as it was 50 years ago, but experts agree that the government’s poverty measure does not correctly reflect the progress that has occurred, because official statistics focus only on cash income and ignore almost all of the government’s transfer payments.

Many of those who are poor, or would otherwise be poor, are also aided by Social Security benefits for retirees and survivors, and by Medicare for the disabled and those over age 65. Because eligibility for benefits under these programs does not depend on income or wealth, the amounts spent for these programs are not included in outlays targeted at the poor.

The existing approach to helping the poor needs reform. Myriad overlapping programs with different eligibility rules are difficult for the poor to navigate, create bad work incentives and are unnecessarily costly to taxpayers.

The largest of the 10 major means-tested programs is the food subsidy program, now called SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). About 46 million people, or one-seventh of the US population, receive monthly benefits totaling US$75 billion per year. Despite its widespread use, the government estimates that only about 70 percent of those who are eligible receive benefits.

Eligibility to receive SNAP benefits is limited to households with incomes below 130 percent of the poverty level, about US$1,700 per month for a family of three. Because a decision by a second adult to work could eliminate eligibility, the program discourages employment and reduces earned incomes.

Although SNAP is described as a nutrition program, the average benefit of US$130 per month is far less than these low-income households spend on food. The program is thus really equivalent to a cash transfer. As such, it dominates the program launched by former US president Bill Clinton to provide cash assistance with significant restrictions.

When Clinton declared in 1996 that he would “end welfare as we know it,” he worked with Congress to create the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, which requires recipients to work and limits their lifetime eligibility to 60 months. As a result of these conditions, the US$17 billion program has declined in scale and has a participation rate of less than 50 percent of eligible households.